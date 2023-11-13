Artificial limits: Watch out for HAL at the supermarket

The ominous glow of HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey. The programming of his AI cousin at a local supermarket was less impressive, writes Steve Stannard.

OPINION: Some people I know have a sixth sense. Sometimes that extra sense presents as being intuitive about a person or situation, other times it might be described as possessing a good “bullshit meter”.

Others I know have a sense that can “read” a sports game well. They are top football/rugby/hockey players and able to sense what might happen in a moment’s time and that prediction helps them beat the opposition.

And I’ve met people who reckon they can sense the goodness (or otherwise) in people through their eyes.

Animals can sense things we can’t. For example, many animals know when earthquakes are coming well before we humans do.

Our backyard chickens have a sixth sense; they only have to see my wife to know they are in trouble. Granted that might be more to do with the voodoo chicken she repeatedly skewers when they dig up her flowering bulbs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the next big thing. If predictions come true, it will enable us to cure cancer, send robots to nearby planets, and pass the end of year exams without studying.

Predictions also include massive job replacement, from aged care workers to radiologists. Like anything artificial though, you only get out what you put in.

Examples of AI already in use include search engine optimisation, facial recognition, self-driving cars, Google Map directions, reconnaissance drones, personalised ads, and the detection of fraudulent banking transactions.

One example in use in NZ for some years is vehicle number plate recognition. It’s used on toll ways to identify a vehicle and instantly charge accordingly. Increasingly, it is used in parking stations to meter length of stay.

The process is set to automatically send fines out if a car is there too long. My wife got a fine the other day for parking in a supermarket car park for eight hours.

Now neither of us likes shopping that much that we’d park at a supermarket for eight hours. Certainly not on the day in question, because it was a busy day for both of us in our cafe.

However, on that day between us, we went to that supermarket three times, in the same car, to pick up supplies for the cafe. Quite clearly, the AI – we’ll call it HAL – either did not recognise that our car left the car park each time except the last, or chose not to.

HAL simply took the first entry and the last exit, and hey presto, a $60 fine. Perhaps HAL was mistakenly programmed like that? Or maybe it/they had a low artificial IQ. It certainly could not conceive that a car might come and go from the same car park a number of times during the day.

We have managed to sort it out without having to reason with a bot on the phone. Bots from NZ don’t understand Australian accents, for a start. It took the intervention of a real person.

The above is an example where AI can’t process things outside of its expectations; the parameters which have been put in by humans.

I gather there are types of machine-learning that improve the performance of an AI process, and other situations where humans can update the parameters, avoiding ongoing situations like that described above.

Meanwhile, though, I suspect there are increasing numbers of people getting wrongly caught, like my wife, by HAL and his ilk, and then having to deal with the fallout.

In any automated processes such as the parking AI described above, there needs to be a human involved somewhere along the line, so reasoning can take place if necessary.

That human needs to understand the weaknesses of that particular process and bypass the AI where necessary.

It’s going to be a scary world when this doesn’t happen and you have to reason with a bot. Further still, AI certainly won’t have the intuition a person can possess; a working bullshit-meter or that sixth sense.

AI will never be a good judge of a person, be able to look into their eyes and determine if they are trustworthy, or look at an opponent and know where they are going to pass the ball.

Call me a Luddite, but we’d be best to ship our NZ bots and AI off to Australia, and raise the artificial IQ in both countries.