Stopbanks for city protection saved Palmerston North Golf Club

The tall stopbanks of today protect the city and the golf course.

Peter Lampp is an experienced sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North. He writes a regular column for Stuff.

OPINION: When the Palmerston North Golf Club course went under water in the 1965 Manawatū River flood, 10 golfers escaped thanks only to the intervention of a truck and trailer.

Fortunately, when the club was ejected from their Awatapu course by the Palmerston North City Council, someone had the foresight to build high ground on stony soil to accommodate the new clubhouse.

Had that gone under, it would've been a serious blow for the new course at Brightwater, the area's unfortunate name. It had previously been wasteland, a ponding area full of lupins and willows.

Newspaper cuttings from the time, kept by 101-year-old Inez Pearce, revealed that golfers with their stomachs rumbling decided to stay on for lunch at the clubhouse, despite the heavy rain.

By the time they had eaten, what low stopbanks there were had been breached in two places and their escape routes cut off. Had they delayed another 10 minutes, they wouldn't have got out except by boat.

It's not clear who owned the tractor and trailer which navigated the metre-deep swirling water to rescue the players. A vertical extension had to be fitted to the tractor exhaust to prevent the engine drowning.

Supplied Blurry photo of the 1965 flood surrounding the Palmerston North Golf Club clubhouse.

A nearby resident waded through the floodwater to set out a line of flags to guide the tractor to safety to the river end of Brightwater Terrace.

Much of the floodwater soaked away through what was then porous subsoil, but the river left in its wake silt up to a metre deep and driftwood. The city council owned the land and still does, and they removed the driftwood.

Usually silt can be cleared from greens, but not from the rest of the course, as the Napier Golf Club found when devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

The Palmerston North Golf Club only moved from Awatapu in May 1964 and within a year the new course was flooded.

The silt was used to build elevated greens and the rest bulldozed into ridges and mounds to give the previously flat and rather uninteresting course some contours.

Palmerston North golfers knew all about flooding at the old Awatapu course, which also sat astride the Manawatu River and had lower stopbanks than today's. When the city council wanted Awatapu for the college, the Lido and for housing, the golf club was shunted upstream to Brightwater.

Peter Lampp/Supplied This once was the main stopbank at Brightwater before housing encroached onto it.

When they arrived there, the Manawatū Catchment Board would often ring in the dark of night and warn the club to move their machinery to higher ground.

By the 1990s, Horizons Regional Council knew Palmerston North City needed to be better protected and the Achilles’ heel in the river flood protection scheme was Fitzroy Bend which also borders the golf club. If that breached, a big part of the city would go under.

Protecting the golfers was a small stopbank sufficient only to keep a 10-year flood at bay. The main stopbank lay on the city side of the golf course and when Horizons looked at upgrading it, they found they couldn't because residents' sections and gardens had encroached over it. So much for consents back then.

Peter Lampp/Supplied A stopbank protects the rear of the Palmerston North Golf Club.

Horizons decided the only alternative was to remove the small bank on the riverside of the clubhouse, take the practice golf green and areas thick with trees and build a major stopbank. Even though the golfers didn't own the land, they saw a chance for compensation.

They quickly changed their tune when the 1992 flood drowned the course and deposited more silt and again trapped members in the clubhouse.

Before Horizons set about a seven-year project, they reminded the golfers the priority was not protecting the golf club, but the city.

They designed a whole new stopbank to keep out a 4000 cumecs flood, or a one-in-500-year event. Horizons bought a farm across the river and brought 112,000m³ of silt across. That work, plus the Fitzroy Bend diversion of the river, saved everyone from the 2004 flood and in 2012 the stopbank was raised by another metre.

Peter Lampp/Supplied Stormwater lagoon from streets discharge adjacent to the 14th hole on the golf course.

The course still has a battle with rain and this year lost a record number of playing days, partly because the entire course is silt-based with poor drainage. Despite that, the club keeps the course tidy and playable.

When new sumps are put in, ponding appears in other places. A stormwater creek runs through the course and there's a floodgate to the river which can be closed, although that means internal water has to wait.

Alongside the par-5 14th hole alone, there are seven stormwater runoffs from streets while the club has two watery lagoon holes, the 15th and 16th, fed by stormwater from streets.

Fortunately for both the Manawatū and Palmerston North golf clubs, the Manawatū River floods usually recede quickly, whereas some rivers stay high and soak the earthen stopbanks.