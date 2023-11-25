No inkling Squire would morph into a stampeding All Black

Peter Lampp is an experienced sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: An unlikely player bred in Manawatū who went on to become an All Black from outside the province was a tall, skinny kid by the name of Liam Squire.

When All Blacks.com asked recently for an update on his bio of his early days, it sparked my interest into a search for those from Manawatū who had been canonised elsewhere.

The obvious ones were David Kirk as well as the three Whitelocks, especially Sam, who was always likely to excel.

But no-one picked up Squire when he played in Manawatū, the youngest of four lofty brothers from Tokomaru. It was his brother Aaron, an aggressive tackler, who everyone thought would be the goods. He got as far as locking the scrum at Old Boys-Marist before a car crash ended his rugby.

I was asked which years Liam played in the Palmerston North Boys' High School 1st XV. He didn't. While he'd been a Manawatū under-11 and 13 rep, he never got further than the Boys' High under-15s because the day he turned 15 he'd had enough of detentions and was out of there.

Ironically, his brother Hayden is a teacher at Boys' High and was a lock at OBM.

Supplied Future All Black Liam Squire, left back row, in Hugh Drake's junior team at Palmerston North Boys' High School.

In 2005, Liam was in an under-55 kg team and his coach, teacher Hugh Drake, was onto something when he wrote: ''Talented rugby player who scores tries through very hard driving near the line. Had real pace and ball skills, a player to watch for.”

A year later, his under-15 B coach Jason Cudby said: "Liam Squire was a standout in the forwards.”

By early 2007 he was out of there, given an exemption to leave school and off he went dairy farming and said he ''took a few wrong turns''.

After six weeks, he had second thoughts and applied to go to Feilding Agricultural High School, but was denied.

At 17, he worked in a foundry in Feilding and came back to rugby for two seasons with Old Boys-Marist, firstly with the colts, who ironically played against the Boys' High 1st XV. There was no hint Squire would go on to play 23 tests for the All Blacks, especially not after his fateful day for the seniors against Kia Toa.

He weighed only 75kg and has recalled how he ran as hard as he could to make a head-on tackle of the Kia Toa No 7 Tonga Folau, then a hotel bouncer. Folau folded Squire in half, stopping him in his tracks.

He almost crawled off the field after fracturing the L4 (the fourth lower lumbar vertebrae) in his back.

Fusion surgery ended his 2010 season; a big screw is still there and for a player who was plagued by injuries, he put in the strength work to add 10kg and never had further issues with it.

On reflection, he said it may have developed as a stress fracture which worsened when playing for OBM.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Squire in action during the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership Final between Tasman and Wellington at Trafalgar Park in Nelson in 2019.

Of course, he was advised never to play again, but at 19, after eight months of rehabilitation and working on a farm for six months, he left to join his mother in Nelson for new horizons, telling his father he wanted to play professional rugby.

From Nelson Marist he became Tasman's first All Black, via the Chiefs and Highlanders, and was one of New Zealand's most bruising loose forwards.

He weighed about 90kg when he left Manawatū with his brother Daniel, a lock who played four games for Manawatū. Daniel is now a roading engineer in Christchurch and Aaron is a shepherd near Shannon.

There is a parallel between Liam and injury-plagued current Manawatū loose forward, Tyler Laubscher. Neither spared their bodies in their stampedes.

Liam went through knee and hip surgery in 2020 after playing in Japan and, as an avid pig hunter, he suffered a dreadful infection in his neck from a pig's tusk which required 23 stitches across his throat. The knee injury forced him from rugby in October 2021 when he was told never to run again.

He relishes his privacy and says ''now I'm just living the quiet life, enjoying the freedom'' on a small farm south of Dunedin. He is into bike mechanics and racing stock cars, and has shares in a trotting horse.

Those born or raised in Manawatū who became All Blacks from elsewhere included: Moke Belliss (Wanganui 1920-21), Nelson Ball (Wellington 1931-36), Des O'Donnell (Wellington 1949), Des Oliver (Otago 1953-54), Terry McCashin (Wellington 1968), David Kirk (Otago 1983-87), Woodville-born Dean Kenny (Otago 1986), Brett Harvey (Wairarapa-Bush 1986), Mark Robinson (North Harbour 1997-2001), Mark Ranby (Waikato 2001), Jason Eaton (Taranaki 2005-09), Aled de Malmanche (Waikato 2009-10), James Parsons (North Harbour 2014-16), George Whitelock (Canterbury 2009), Sam Whitelock (Canterbury 2010-23), Luke Whitelock (Canterbury 2013-18).