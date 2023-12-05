Hair's a thought: How we groom the strands of our identity

For some people, hair is a big part of who they are, such as this gentleman attending the annual boat race between Oxford and Cambridge universities on the River Thames in London in 2017.

Steve Stannard is a former academic and small business owner based in Palmerston North. He writes a regular column for Stuff.

OPINION: November is when it’s trendy to grow a moustache. It doesn’t matter what it looks like, because it’s for a good cause. Any mo is acceptable, but not during other months of the year.

There are good mos and bad ones. Good ones make you look like Errol Flynn or Tom Selleck. Bad ones make you look like Augusto Pinochet or Snidely Whiplash.

Some blokes can grow a good mo overnight, where others could spend all November trying and still look like they are just hitting puberty.

The only time I grew a moustache it made me look like a porn star. Or a policeman from Melbourne.

I can do a reasonable fist of the goatee beard/mo combo. However, the full Ned Kelly is well beyond my hirsute ability because my facial hair doesn’t grow much on my cheeks. Lucky I wasn’t an adult in the 70s when sideburns were worn to work to accompany shorts and long socks.

I’d like to try a handlebar moustache, but I’m too short, and my motorbike is Japanese.

For some people, hair is a big part of who they are, and they become quite attached to it. Consequently, many spend a lot of time and considerable money on their hair.

I can especially appreciate the effort and resources required for nicely managed head hair on a woman, especially when it’s long and thick.

Bradley Ambrose/Stuff Entrants in a hairy chest competition at a 2007 race day in Taranaki show off their crops.

Lots of blokes, though, take their hair very seriously too. Product every day and beards trimmed daily within an inch of their life.

After losing mine twice with chemotherapy, I’ve pretty much decided that hair is overrated.

In fact, having almost no body hair makes a shower a breeze. It’s a great way of saving hot water and shampoo. Everyone should try it, but I don’t recommend getting rid of hair in the same way I did.

To many, well-managed hair might indicate a well-managed and successful life, but not always. Look at Einstein.

You need to be careful about judging a person through their hair, because hair can come unstuck for many reasons: disease, accidents, bad management, or just being a man.

Try putting sunscreen on hairy arms and legs. You go through litres of the stuff. It’s primarily why cyclists shave their legs, not because of aerodynamics.

Then there are blokes who have a thick carpet of hair on their shoulders and back. They’d need to be sponsored by a sunscreen manufacturer to get through summer.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Steve Stannard owns a café in Palmerston North and is a former professor of exercise physiology at Massey University, holding degrees in agricultural science and human nutrition.

Sadly, hairy backs are past being acceptable these days and many men are encouraged to shave their torso. But perhaps once upon a time it was useful.

Channelling Charles Darwin, maybe it kept their female partners warm in winter, so they could pass on their thick back hair genes?

Maybe stone-age women adored it, otherwise why has it remained in the human genome?

Perhaps we could have ‘Back Hair Month’ in support of something like sunscreen use. That would make those of the hirsute torso trendy for at least part of the year, and our sunscreen makers would make a killing.