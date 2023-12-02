Jets basketballers had just one game under Australian sponsorship

The colour is familiar but not the name. Stacey Lambert in the OzJet emblazoned singlet, playing against the Auckland Stars in March 2008.

OPINION: Fifteen years ago, for a very short interlude, Manawatū's national league basketball team had an Australian appendage attached to their nickname.

For one game they were the OzJets after an airline set to fly trans-Tasman in and out of Palmerston North was given the naming rights sponsorship.

When Palmerston North first played national league basketball in the second division in the early 1980s, they operated as Ubix Palmerston North. The copying company employed the then-coach, Joe Frost who set up the first Ubix branch in the city in 1984.

After that sponsorship ended, the team were nicknamed the Jets, which they still are, even if it doesn't have any local relevance. The nickname was derived from the A4K Skyhawk fighter jets of 75 Squadron at Ōhakea air force base.

Stuff Matt Payne, OzJet's general manager (commercial) at the launch of the airline's services across the Tasman in 2008.

Many aviation pundits and air force personnel have never forgiven Helen Clark's government for disbanding the air combat wing in 2001.

In 2008, Mark Cleaver was general manager of a Sport Manawatū group which for a year ran the Jets, the YoungHeart Manawatū soccer team and Central Hockey and rugby league teams.

Of those four, the Jets are the only survivors in a national competition.

Cleaver remembers when word got out that OzJet would be flying trans-Tasman to Palmerston North, that the basketball manager at the time, Dan Burton, contacted OzJet who agreed to pay $35,000 for the naming rights.

The airline, operating Boeing 737s, was to replace Air New Zealand's Freedom Air a day after Freedom ceased operations, claiming they weren't making a profit on the routes out of Palmerston North when most believe a likely reason was to see off another low-cost operator, Kiwi International.

Stuff A hoarding in Palmerston North advertising the new airline.

OzJet had been unsuccessfully set up to fly business class passengers in Australia.

Thousands of tickets had been sold for travellers from Palmerston North, some to Sydney with the majority to Brisbane, but four days before the first flight in March 2008, it was all over. OzJet's phones went silent, but all tickets were refunded.

The Manawatū Standard's front-page headline that day was ‘Service shafted in a blink'.

The basketball team had already played their first game of the season and OzJet had staged a glitzy launch in a corporate box in the Palmerston North stadium, which coincidentally now has an aviation theme as Fly Palmy Arena, named after the city council-owned airport at Milson.

OzJet even had a stall at the Central Districts Field Days.

The basketball team at the time cost $300,000 a season to run and owed a $17,000 fee to Basketball NZ.

As the players boarded a flight to Christchurch for their next game, they were told the bailout sponsor was again basketball fan Tim Mordaunt of Property Brokers Ltd.

In 2021, after the team recorded another season in deficit, Mordaunt came in again as their white knight, this time taking over the team himself and organising 20 companies to finance the Jets for five years.

Stuff OzJet Miles Pearce argues the point with an official in a game against the Taranaki Dynamos at Arena Manawatū.

A year after OzJet had bailed out, the team, operating as McDonald's Jets, were still owed money from OzJet and were pursuing legal action to recover it. Cleaver recalls how they chased OzJet but, as an unsecured creditor, finally realised it was pointless and they wrote off the money.

The Jets were also hit by a severe slide in gaming grants that year, but successive boards somehow kept the franchise going.

OzJet became a dirty word after their “backflip”' and “u-turn”. A dozen duty-free store staff were made redundant at Milson Airport as were upwards of 50 airport border staff.

It turns out Ozjet was sold to HeavyLift Cargo Airlines in May 2008, which a year later was bought by Strategic Airlines which itself became insolvent as yet another Australian airline bit the dust.

Motor-racing identity Paul Stoddart had owned 97.4% of OzJet, and it was reported he got cold feet and decided to sell his shareholding instead of expanding, leaving Manawatū in the lurch in which it still languishes. He had started life as a car dealer from Melbourne

unknown/Stuff Unfortunately for Palmerston North these Boeing 737s never did take off from Palmerston North airport.

Stoddart had another company, European Aviation, which sponsored the Tyrrell, Jordan and Arrows Formula 1 teams and, in 2001, he bought the Minardi F1 team to save it from folding. The black cars were emblazoned with the OzJet logo, the one which was to be printed on the basketball shirts.

In 2005, he sold Minardi to Red Bull Racing, which renamed it Toro Rosso for whom Brendon Hartley and Liam Lawson have driven in F1. After that, Stoddart started up OzJet.

Three years ago, during the Coronavirus pandemic, Stoddart's aircraft flew supplies of protective clothing from Malaysia and China to Britain.

Had he persevered with OzJet to and from Palmerston North, almost certainly Air New Zealand would have done their utmost to close him down.