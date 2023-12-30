Dismissive Spaniards a sporting sore point of 2023

The Spanish women's football team officially welcomed in Palmerston North, at what was their only public appearance in the city.

Peter Lampp is an experienced sports commentator and former sports editor based in Manawatū. He writes a weekly column for Stuff.

OPINION: It grated that the Spanish women's football team put more unwanted spotlight on Palmerston North than any other in the past year.

For Spain, the World Cup almost turned out to be a pyrrhic fiasco, even though they won the thing, only to bring it tumbling down after the Spanish president's snogging assault on the dais which also eventually rumbled the coach.

We never did discover if the Spanish women found Palmy boring as one half-cocked ESPN reporter wrote when they departed for Wellington one day earlier than scheduled.

The allegation was a lot of ado about nothing and while it might have dented the reputation of the capital city of Manawatū when sneering media propagated it, it did ensure many undesirables will give the city a swerve in future.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The victorious FIFA Women's World Cup Spanish football team trained at the Rugby Institute in Palmerston North.

Spain didn't play a match in Palmerston North, practised behind closed sheets at Massey and provoked mayor Grant Smith into inviting them back when many of us were the other way inclined.

Tourists who do venture off track to the city invariably head for the Rugby Museum which is back to 85% of its patronage since the Covid germination.

Another Manawatū tourist attraction was Meridian's Te Āpiti Wind Farm which was a handy place to haul visitors up Saddle Rd from Ashhurst. But Meridian blocked the lookout from mid-2021 so they could supposedly use the area for storage.

Saddle Rd could have easily been designated for cycling rather than investing millions to build cycle access alongside the emerging $620 million Te Ahu a Turanga road.

The Saddle has been used by cycling clubs for decades for hillclimbs and time-trials and will be relatively safe for riders when it becomes devoid of traffic after the new road opens in mid-2025.

Te Ahu a Turanga appears steep and exposed to the elements as is Transmission Gully, Wellington's access, but it's not a motorway. The cycle bit, which might not have been approved had the new government occupied the benches, is called a disconnected pathway which will share the road and other times will meander off through native shrubbery as on the newish road south of Waikanae.

In terms of steepness, Te Ahu will have gradients of 10% at the western end and 8% at the eastern while Transmission's is about 8.5% and Saddle Rd in parts is up to a precipitous 16%.

There will be three wind-farm viewing areas off the new road, although not as intimate as was Te Āpiti's.

Meanwhile, as far as winning Manawatū teams went this year, it was slim pickings. The golfing coalition of Manawatu-Whanganui trumped the rest of the country when their women won the national interprovincial with No 1 Tara Raj named player of the tournament before she immediately turned professional.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Top Manawatu–Whanganui golfer Tara Raj.

Replacing her will be tough. Playing at the top is the hardest gig with veteran former New Zealand player, Lisa Herbert, the key cog when the team is constructed to defend in Christchurch.

If there was a false rugby dawn last year it was after the Manawatū second-stringers eclipsed Auckland for the first time since the NPC was reborn in 2006, at Eden Park to boot.

That win was so miraculous I hadn't bothered taking notes, having expected a pogrom. Fancy lineout variations came off and Manawatū just wouldn't go away.

The rugby community was suddenly convinced Manawatū could ride the crest home. Instead, they rested on their two wins and then conceded an average of 49 points per game as tries came in deluges against Tasman and Hawke's Bay.

The win at Eden Park was disparaged by those who said it was only Auckland B, even if they had two All Blacks and can draw from a bundle of strong schools whereas Manawatū largely draws from two.

Phil Walter/Getty Images TK Howden celebrates Manawatū’s first win over Auckland in 43 years.

The Hurricanes also came to town to beat the Western Force and 9500 turned up. Not only did the big screen again pixelate, but down went Turbos first-five Brett Cameron with a serious knee injury.

Let's hope it's a better picture on screen when the Hurricanes host the Melbourne Rebels at Palmerston North on March 22.

As a venue, Palmerston North almost never gets a New Zealand Super opponent, but will take what's given where the crowds, even when squinting behind speedway mesh, often exceed those at Wellington.

Another miracle happened when the Jets' basketballers in their last home game got up from trailing by 19 to beat Wellington Saints with spectacular attacking. Even with the Jets sitting bottom, those family-friendly 4pm Sunday games did them proud with 1439 fans at that game.

Two other miracles came in club rugby when Varsity, the No 4 team, vanquished top qualifiers Old Boys-Marist with time up and then did the same against College Old Boys in the Hankins Shield final.