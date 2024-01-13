Turbos plans advancing: It's a big job and Mike Rogers is here to do it

Mike Rogers in New England Free Jacks' uniform guarding against the chill in Boston. (file photo)

OPINION: Getting Manawatū rugby up to speed and out of a losing habit is a tough gig that Turbos coach Mike Rogers has again taken on.

Long term, his formal plan has been approved with an expanded Manawatū Academy to drip-feed future Turbos while developing strong coaches at all Manawatū levels.

Short term is the hard part; to fix those now habitual defensive lapses with the spine of last year's side returning.

Last season he didn't arrive from Boston until June, while now he is focused and without the distraction of side issues.

Hayden Triggs will be promoted to a fulltime coach alongside him, while the Manawatū Rugby Union has still to employ a new chief executive.

The Turbos budget is tight as usual and not all players will be on full contracts.

Rogers' priority this year is on local reinforcements, although expect lock Johan Momsen back as one of the best Major League Rugby recruits last year. Newly signed is 120kg Tonga A tighthead prop Misinale 'Epenisa who's on a training contract with Moana Pasifika but will play club rugby.

A few hopefuls arrive next month to chase NPC spots through club rugby alongside local contenders such as Chris Cairns, Julian Goerke, Pena Va'a and Bryn Wilson.

Others won't be returning. Nehe Milner-Skudder is now director of rugby at the Poneke club in Wellington, flanker Terrell Peita is heading north and giant prop Darius Mafile'o has joined a club in Sydney.

Others unlikely to be back include prop Sean Paranihi, lock Stan Van Den Hoven, now playing for Miami, and wing Tima Fainga'anuku.

Current vacancies are for a loosehead prop, a halfback, midfielder and a wing or two.

Jason Emery's thumb injury adversely affected his season last year and he has been given another season. After his New York club folded, he signed for the new Los Angeles entity.

The Toronto club also collapsed, which employed former Manawatū first-five-fullback Sam Malcolm who might yet return.

Lock Micaiah Torrance-Read was briefly at Toronto, but wouldn't have gone back following knee surgery while loosehead prop Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou is getting experience with the New England Freejacks.

There will be three halfbacks with Jordi Viljoen the designated first-string and only one other on a full contract; the third will be on a lesser deal, possibly Jai Tamati, although he's just out of Rotorua Boys' High School. Luke Campbell has been a fine acquisition, but now Manawatū can't afford him.

The hookers will be Vernon Bason, Raymond Tuputupu and Leif Schwencke. Another loose forward is to be added to those locked in - Brayden Iose, TK Howden for two more seasons, Slade McDowall, Johnny Galloway and Elyjah Crosswell.

Lock Josh Taula will be welcomed back. He missed most of the season after playing a big part in dusting Auckland. Now he's with the Hurricanes and Ofa Tauatevalu is with Moana Pasifika.

But beware. A major roadblock looms in August-September in the heart of the NPC when the expanded Pacific Nations Cup will be played, at Japan's behest.

About half of the players will come from New Zealand as Fiji, Tonga and Samoa in the Pacific Islands pool (as well as Japan, Canada and the United States) won't be permitted to bring back their Northern Hemisphere players.

Hawke's Bay could lose up to 10 players, Taranaki eight and even Manawatū a few. About 10 could go from Fiji Drua, maybe including Manawatū first-five Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and centre Waqa Nalaga.

The question Manawatū pundits are asking is why the Turbos' defence went into freefall from game No 6 onwards last year, reviving gloomy memories of the 2022 meltdowns.

It will need major coaching repairs and Rogers is adamant it can be fixed, with weak links moved on and more men now in Super Rugby squads.

He pointed to having new coaches last year, fatigue after the so-called storm week and the inherited Manawatū attitude of losing.

The Tasman romp at Nelson really deflated Manawatū fans, even if it got Ethan Blackadder back in the All Blacks. It was a galling season finale when bottom team Southland rocked up and posted 37 points.

Following the miracle at Eden Park when they beat Auckland, it was back to conceding cricket scores – 58, 48, 57, 46, 37 – when the defence seemingly went into white-flag mode.

Meanwhile, Lifeimi Mafi's Manawatū Academy includes the NZ Schools duo of prop Logan Wallace and No 8 Mosese Bason, NZ Barbarians under-18 first-five Liam O'Connor, while fullback-centre Sam Coles and hooker Vernon Bason are on development contracts with the Hurricanes.

Two Palmerston North Boys' High School standouts are leaving, midfielder Tayne Harvey to Southland for personal reasons and with Manawatū having a glut of hookers, Eli Oudenryn to Tasman.