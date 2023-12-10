Manawatū-Whanganui women end 63-year drought at golf interprovincials

The Manawatū-Whanganui women have won the women's interprovincial title for the first time since 1960.

Manawatū-Whanganui have won their first New Zealand women’s interprovincial golf title in 63 years, lifting the trophy at the same venue they did in 1960.

They beat North Harbour 3-2 in a tense final at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club on Saturday after going through extra holes in Friday’s semifinal at Waikanae Golf Club.

It’s the third time Manawatū-Whanganui has won the trophy following victories in 1957, 1960, and now in 2023.

Captain and No 1 Tara Raj said the win had been a long time coming, and she couldn’t be more proud of her team.

“We’ve come pretty close over the last three or four years, so we’re all really excited. It’s been a really long wait and all the girls deserve it. We’ve worked really hard for this.”

Manawatū-Whanganui have reached the playoffs three out of the past four years, including a runner-up finish to Auckland, whom they beat 3-2 in the semifinal, in 2019.

No 5 Sera Raj got the side off to a perfect start, winning the first four holes on the trot to make a statement. She held on in brutal conditions typical of links golf, winning 2 and 1.

Former Paraparaumu Beach member Lisa Herbert prayed the wind would get up and she got her wish.

SUPPLIED Manawatū-Whanganui No 1 Tara Raj was named player of the tournament.

She felt right at home in the blustery and fiery conditions, and went on to defeat the New Zealand under-16 champion Sophie Yu 4 and 3 to get Manawatū-Whanganui’s second point on the board.

With one more point needed to capture the elusive title, New Zealand amateur champion Faith Vui stepped up to the plate, winning holes 16 and 17 to win her match 2 and 1 and secure the title.

Tara Raj, who was named player of the tournament, lost her only match of the week 2 and 1, while No 2, Casey Chettleburgh, went down 3 and 2.

Raj said the team’s many close calls had brought them together and they played for each other on every shot.

“We’ve got an advantage because of how close we are as a team. We’ve played together over the last few years, with Faith joining us this year and we’ve got to know her really well. We love her.

“I’m just so proud of the group. We’ve achieved something that we’ll be talking about for a very long time. Mine and Sera’s parents came out to support us, and Lisa’s mum came out. We had so much support out there.

Dave Lintott Photography Faith Vui tees off for Manawatū-Whanganui at the women's interprovincial golf championships.

“We’re excited to get back to the Manawatū [on Saturday] to celebrate some more.”

The record of the tournament went to Northland’s Kylie Jacoby, who won seven from seven in division two.

Waikato beat Northland 4-1 to pick up a new piece of silverware as the second division was introduced for the first time this year.

In pool play, Manawatū-Whanganui beat Canterbury 4.5-1.5, lost 3-2 to North Harbour, drew 2.5-all with Auckland, beat Wellington 4.5-0.5 and beat Bay of Plenty 3-2.

The Manawatū-Whanganui men finished seventh in division one.

They beat Tairāwhiti 3-2, lost 3.5-1.5 to Wellington, lost 3-2 to Bay of Plenty, lost 5-0 to Otago, lost 5-0 to Taranaki and lost 3-2 to Tasman.