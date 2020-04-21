Coronavirus: three more in Marlborough charged with lockdown breaches

Three men have been charged with breaching lockdown by "obstructing or hindering a medical officer".

Three more people have been charged with breaching the coronavirus lockdown in Marlborough, bringing the total to nine.

Two men, aged 31-years-old and 26-years-old, were bailed on April 20 after allegedly "obstructing or hindering a medical officer".

A 34-year-old man faced the same charge on April 15.

Of the nine people charged, only one man is being held in custody.

Police say the 22-year-old Marlborough man was doing an action forbidden by a medical officer of health when he drove for a "non-essential purpose" on April 12.

A judge ordered him to be held in prison after he was allegedly caught breaching the curfew he was given after being released on bail.

The man had not entered pleas to charges from March, including unlawfully converting a motor vehicle, possessing methamphetamine and an offensive weapon.

He would next appear on May 25.