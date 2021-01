A man drowned at Kaikōura on New Year's Day. (File photo)

A man has drowned at a Kaikōura beach on New Year's Day.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the Kaikōura waterfront about 11am on Friday, following reports that a man had gone into the water and not resurfaced.

Coastguard helped retrieve the man’s body from the water.

His death would be referred to the coroner, the police spokeswoman said.