Pacific groups gather in prayer with Tongan 'brothers' grieving Hiko Lynch

The booming hymns are more than just tradition, they are a show of solidarity.

Marlborough's Pacific communities are gathered for another night of prayer following the death of their Tongan “brother” Hiko Lynch.

Supplied Tongan man Hiko Lynch, 23, died after an alleged knife attack in central Blenheim in the early hours of Sunday.

The 23-year-old Tongan man was out celebrating a friend’s birthday when he was allegedly fatally stabbed in central Blenheim in the early hours of Sunday. Two men from outside the region have been jointly charged with murder.

Marlborough’s Fijian community president Mitieli Saunaqali​ led the prayers on Wednesday evening, as part of the daily gatherings after death until burial in Tongan tradition. Stuff was invited to attend.

READ MORE:

* Tongan workers wounded in alleged knife attack released from hospital

* RSE worker who died in alleged stabbing planned to marry fiancee when he got home

* Tongan officials prepare to bring RSE worker's body home from Blenheim

* 'Sorrow for a life lost too early': Flowers, messages mark spot where RSE worker died



“For some families, tears have been coming from their eyes,” Saunaqali told about 100 attendees at the accommodation complex that Lynch shared with fellow RSE workers.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Marlborough Fijian Community chairperson Mitieli Saunaqali speaks to the crowd at the Hortus accommodation complex on Wednesday night.

“Everyone will go through death, but we still have the breath of life,” he said, referring to scriptures about the natural cycle of life and death.

“Whatever we’re going through now is just for a season.”

Lynch and two friends who were injured on Sunday had been working in New Zealand’s horticulture and viticulture industries through the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, set up in 2007 to help New Zealand employers hire workers from overseas when they were unable to employ enough Kiwis.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Ni-Vanuatu vineyard workers from Hortus get a lesson in wire-lifting from supervisor Kome Iruean, right, in 2017.

Lynch’s employer Hortus hosted more than 300 workers in the peak of winter pruning, from Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands.

Tonga’s RSE South Island liaison officer Pita Akauola​ said different Pacific communities were taking turns hosting the prayer evenings, with the Fijian community leading Wednesday’s service.

“We’re all brothers under the same sky.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff A poster collects messages in memory of Hiko Lynch and sends love to his family back home.

Marlborough Tongan community spokesperson Will Lemati​ thanked the various groups for their support through the nightly prayers, and Tongan leader Mateaki Topui​ added his gratitude.

“There is so much emotion in my heart, but I say thanks,” Topui said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Tongan leader Mateaki Topui said he was full of emotion following Hiko Lynch’s death on Sunday.

Fijian man Joeli Bogitini​ said the grieving community had to find meaning in Lynch’s death. Scripture said everything happened for a reason, “as part of God’s plan”, he said.

“Life is hard in the islands, and we are so thankful we’re part of this community, and also thankful things have been organised for the last journey of our son and friend.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Fijian man Joeli Bogitini speaks at Wednesday night’s prayer meeting.

Papua New Guinean spokeswoman Burie Lilly​ said the different groups gathered to stand in solidarity with the bereaved Tongan community.

“We all come here to work and send money home to our families. So we all have to come together, because we do not want this to happen again, our men and women here need to feel safe. So this is an issue for all of us, and we stand with you in unity.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Papua New Guinean Burie Lilly said the various Pacific groups stood in unity with the bereaved Tongan community.

Hortus employer Aaron Jay said he was moved by the amount of support shown by the wider Marlborough community following Lynch’s death, reflecting that RSE workers had become part of the fabric of the region.

A Givealittle page had more than $12,000 in donations for Lynch’s family by Thursday, accompanied by messages of sympathy and sorrow from about 200 individuals and companies. Flowers and notes had amassed in a memorial at the scene on Market St.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Dozens of flowers have been left at the site where Hiko Lynch, 23, was fatally stabbed.

Jay said after discussions with the community they decided not to host a public memorial service, though the daily prayer meeting was to continue on Thursday night.

Tonga's Ministry of Internal Affairs chief executive Dr Fotu Fisiiahi said on Tuesday the body was currently in Christchurch for a coroner's report, which should be finished this week.

Brya Ingram/Stuff A photo of Lynch and his cousin Ofa Muasaki takes pride of place at the prayer meeting on Wednesday night.

“We plan to return him to Tonga on the repatriation flight on June 30,” Fisiiahi said.

Lynch, one of seven children, had been in New Zealand since 2019 working in the horticulture and viticulture industries. He hadn’t been able to return home between seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He planned to marry his fiancee of six years when he returned to his hometown of Holonga.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Blenheim’s Market St later on Sunday morning.

Two other Tongan men who were wounded on Sunday in connection with Lynch’s death had been released from Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital and would eventually return home once they recovered.

The murder-accused were being held in custody until their next appearance in court on July 9. They had interim name suppression until that date. Ten arrests were made in total on Sunday, all men from Auckland, Wellington and Waikato.

Anyone with video footage taken at Club Envy, a nightclub in town, or around the Market St area in the early hours of Sunday, June 20, was encouraged to provide it to police.

A dedicated portal had been set up to allow anyone with images or recordings to upload information. It could be accessed at alaia.nzpolice.org.

People could also phone Police on 105 and quote event number P046918039 or file number 210620/6521. Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.