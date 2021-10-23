Two people flown to hospital after French Pass collision

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter airlifted a patient from a two-car crash in Okiwi Bay in the French Pass. (File photo)

A road is closed and two people are being flown to hospital after a crash in the French Pass, Marlborough.

At 2.20pm on Saturday a two-car crash on Croisilles Rd in Okiwi Bay was reported to police a police spokesperson said.

Four people were involved in the collision on a corner, three with moderate injuries, one with minor injuries. Two were transported to hospital by road, while two were flown to Nelson Hospital by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

The spokesperson said one vehicle was on its roof, seeing the Okiwi Bay Rural Fire Force in attendance.

The road was closed while the crash was cleared.