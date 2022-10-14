Two weeks to rearrange lives around surprise State Highway 6 closure

Flooding at Rai Valley on State Highway 6, halfway between Nelson and Blenheim, pictured on August 20. The highway will close for flood repairs north of Rai Valley for seven weeks from November 1.

The surprise closure of an arterial highway next month has parents, patients, employees and farmers scrambling to plan their everyday movements.

About 50 rural residents met on Thursday night to collate a list of the many challenges they face with State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson closing for seven weeks for emergency flood repairs from November 1.

Okiwi Bay resident Gordon Waide normally spent just over an hour driving to Nelson for work several times a week, but if he were to take the alternate route via St Arnaud, it would become a nearly four-hour trip.

Fortunately Waide had found a place to stay in Nelson for much of the seven weeks. “But there’s lots of people that don’t have that option,” he said. “Even if there’s financial assistance, for some of them they’re not physically able to do that every day.

“And it’s not just the time, it’s petrol prices, or it’s getting a motel in Nelson.

“People are just beside themselves ... very frustrated and annoyed. There’s been absolutely no consultation whatsoever, and many, many people have been put in a very difficult situation.”

Waide said he thought Waka Kotahi had become “hung up on health and safety” while completely ignoring the needs of the everyday road users.

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after a devastating storm. Video first published August 21, 2022.

“We’re just starting to get things working again and these clowns come along and make an arbitrary decision to close it ... it’s just crazy stuff.

“If they came and spoke to the communities beforehand they would’ve realised there’s more to it than just closing the road.”

Also at the meeting was Blenheim-based retired engineer David Miller, who had previously worked as asset manager for Marlborough Roads. He read aloud a letter he planned to send to a list of mayors and MPs, expressing his dismay as he thought the total closure was unnecessary.

“I was frankly a little surprised ... temporary bypasses, if needed, would have been simple to construct, and in any event the flood damage repairs, retaining walls etc were not a significant construction,” the letter said.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied SH6 washout between Nelson and Marlborough.

The alternatives were worth considering given the level of disruption, he said.

Miller estimated the highway carried about 4000 vehicles a day, 15% being heavy commercial vehicles. Putting the cost of operating a car at 78 cents per kilometre, or about $3 for heavy commercial vehicles, the extra 68km travelling Nelson to Renwick on SH63 would cost those 4000 vehicle users about $13 million.

“This is very conservative. There are significant extra distances involved if one lives in the Sounds, Rai Valley, Havelock or Nelson north of the city. Assuming many of these trips are work related, there is a huge cost in wages, also in the millions.

1 NEWS One house is at the bottom of a gully, while others hang precariously above.

“I believe the respective mayors and/or politicians should make a complaint to the Minister of Transport requesting him to direct NZTA to take cognisance of the real costs of this proposal, and hopefully see common sense and withdraw it.”

Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith said he was unable to say if the road closure was necessary, but there was no doubt the agency should have consulted better with the public.

“We have to assume they’ve done their job properly in reaching the decision ... but it’s been very badly handled,” Smith said.

“I’ve been hearing rumours about it for weeks – it wasn’t confirmed of course, but if that was their thinking, they could’ve gone to the community back then ... but they chose not to.”

At the meeting in Rai Valley Smith said he heard the commuters facing a very long alternate route included several students preparing for exams at schools in Nelson, and a cancer patient that had dialysis in Nelson three times a week.

Farmers were also facing disruption at a pivotal point in mating season for cows, he said.

Rai Valley Dairy Farmer Tim Harvey, who has lived at the farm his entire life, says they fared a lot better than others.

“They’ve got enough stuff to worry about, trying to get their fences fixed at this busy time of the year, now they have to worry about this as well.

“All these people having to make adjustments, and they’ve only got a couple of weeks.”

It was possible people facing expenses from the closure would be eligible for financial support from the Mayoral Relief Fund, he said.

Marlborough Sounds ward councillor Barbara Faulls, who organised the meeting with her fellow newly elected Sounds ward councillors Raylene Innes and Ben Minehan, said the residents were very tired and frustrated. “Traumatised is the word I would use,” she said.

“They’ve had two major floods and a pandemic, and the Waitangi weekend flood that caused damage as well. It’s horrendous, and it all has a flow-on effect – the financial cost and the personal toll is quite significant.”

She had taken extensive notes of the issues raised and was going to raise them directly with Waka Kotahi, as well as looking for local solutions, she said.