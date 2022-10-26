Daily forestry road convoys to connect Kokorua residents during highway closure

Rural residents soon to be stuck in the middle of major roadworks have been granted a lifeline out of their valley on a forestry road.

Kokorua Rd connects a dozen households to State Highway 6 at Whangamoa, in the hills between Marlborough and Nelson, close to where the heaviest rain fell during severe flooding in August.

A seven-week roadworks programme starting on Tuesday will block residents from being able to drive out of the valley for possibly up to three weeks, which left farmers wondering how to feed stock, commuters worried about keeping their jobs, and families concerned about school drop-offs and emergency access.

However, Waka Kotahi announced on Wednesday that while forestry roads on the Marlborough side of the Whangamoa hills were too flood-damaged to use, a road from the top of hills to Hira would allow road users to bypass the most westward roadworks and drive to Nelson.

Regional manager Mark Owen said arrangements had been made with Kokorua Rd residents and people with animal welfare and business commitments in the area to use the forestry road at scheduled times.

The gravel road was safe but narrow and steep, Owen said. The trip would take about 40 minutes.

“Our aim is to run 12 convoys daily – three each way in the morning and three each way in the afternoon/evening. We hope this should help those families caught up in the closure zone while the repairs to State Highway 6 are carried out.”

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after a devastating storm. Video first published August 21, 2022.

Owen wanted to thank Tasman Pine Forest and the owners of the land, Ngāti Koata, for their help in organising use of their road.

Waka Kotahi accepted the work put some residents in a difficult situation, and the restricted road access was a huge burden, but there were no easy options for repairing the vulnerable highway, Owen said.

“If there were to be another significant flood, the route could be shut down entirely for months. This would have a huge impact on local communities and businesses and is something we want to avoid at all costs. A seven-week closure, and getting the work done as quickly as possible, is the only way to mitigate this risk.”

The closure from Hira to Ronga Rd was to start at 6am on Tuesday and would end on December 18, in time for the busy Christmas holiday period.

The alternate route from Blenheim to Nelson was on State Highway 63 through to Kawatiri junction, then SH6. Waka Kotahi recommended motorists stay on the highways rather than local roads which were not well suited to all vehicles and higher traffic volumes.