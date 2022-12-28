'My name is not William Jarvis': uncovering a great-grandfather's true story

Blenheim’s Laurel Rockliff has had a 100-year-old family mystery solved by a stranger who specialises in genealogical research.

A Blenheim woman’s 100-year-old mystery of drunken tales and red herrings has been solved by the sleuthing of kind strangers. Jennifer Eder reports.

Laurel Rockliff recalls hearing the family mystery often during her childhood: when her great-grandfather got too drunk he would tell people, “my name is not William Jarvis”.

“I was always intrigued about Nana’s father. She told me that he had jumped ship,” Rockliff said.

Jarvis abandoned the Royal Navy on Australia’s southern coast in the mid-1800s, a crime then punishable by hanging, and changed his name to avoid detection.

READ MORE:

* The legal quirks behind the 'theft' of a 23-million-year-old whale fossil cut from West Coast rock

* Dyslexia runs in the family as it is a genetic trait, new study finds

* Into the light – Alloo family heritage reflects on Chinese Dunedin

* Who lived there? The stories behind NZ's historic buildings



SUPPLIED BY LAUREL ROCKLIFF William Jarvis, real name Thomas Williams, and his wife Emma, who may never have known her husband's real name.

He hid in Cheltenham Cemetery in Adelaide, where farmer’s daughter Emma Stone secretly fed him until the ship left. He eventually married her, and settled into the area under his false name, and they had 14 children.

When he got drunk enough he would say, slurring his words, he was really a McGregor from Aberdeen.

“We always hung onto this Scottishness,” Rockliff said.

Rockliff, inherited a lot of the family’s belongings including a scrapbook of newspaper articles, where most of her knowledge about Jarvis came from.

SUPPLIED BY LAUREL ROCKLIFF Laurel Rockliff's great-uncle Alfred Jarvis, the youngest son of William Jarvis, dressed in Scottish regalia.

Jarvis said he was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, but his parents died when he was young and he was educated in England.

He joined the British navy in 1859, trained on the Fisgard and later served on the Termagant in South America, before joining the Falcon to fight in the New Zealand Wars at Gate Pā (Pukehinahina) in 1864.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Blenheim woman Laurel Rockliff with articles from the early 1900s about her great-grandfather William Jarvis.

The Falcon docked at Port Adelaide in April 1865. Jarvis told a reporter that after an onshore excursion he “failed to return, and was left behind”.

His obituary in early February, 1921, said he “experienced, in a long life, only 19 birthday ‘anniversaries’”, because he said his birthday was February 29. The obituary writer calculated that, would make his birth year 1844, and would put his age at 80 when he died.

“With all these ‘clues’ I was determined to find out just who he really was,” Rockliff said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A list of British naval deserters who abandoned the Falcon in 1865 and 1866. Which of these deserters could he be?

Fifteen years later, in 2014, DNA tests were becoming commercially available, so Rockliff and two cousins got tested. But none of their DNA matched any Jarvises, nor McGregors.

“We expected a McGregor result, the whole time. But it was a blimmin’ red herring,” she said.

However, Rockliff’s cousins did have a match with the Scottish line of McColl and McKall, descending from Baron McKall of Caithness in the 1600s, through their Y-DNA which traces the Y chromosome back up the male line.

Rockliff, having no Y chromosome, could only tell from her autosomal test that her genetic ancestry was 97.3% British Isles, which included Scotland.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Laurel Rockliff says she was grateful and amazed by the help she found on social media.

In “desperation” Rockliff posted in June this year on a genealogy Facebook group asking if anyone could help with her mystery.

In just a day or two, a dozen people responded with ideas and encouragement.

Naval records showed a Tom Williams served on the Fisgard, the Termagant and the Falcon – the three ships listed in Jarvis’ obituary.

“OMG!!! Laurel Rockliff I think I’ve cracked it,” one commenter wrote, pasting snippets of Williams’ naval records.

They found Williams in the Census of England 1851. He was aged 7, and living with his mother Sarah Williams, and one-week-old brother Henry, in the household of his grandmother Esther, who was married to a man named Richard Jarvis.

“Those names, Jarvis, and Esther, went "ka-ching" in my brain,” Rockliff said.

“Our mystery man had named his first daughter Florence Esther. It all clicked into place.”

SUPPLIED BY LAUREL ROCKLIFF Adelaide train driver William Jarvis, centre right, and his wife Emma, centre left, with their six surviving daughters, date unknown. Laurel Rockliff’s grandmother is third from right.

Adelaidean Mandy Whitrod said she could not resist applying her own skills in hunting Rockliff’s ancestors.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life, searching for people.”

Whitrod found Williams mentioned in several newspaper articles at the time he jumped ship, in a list of nine sailors and six marines that deserted the Falcon in Adelaide.

“Maintaining his new identity as William Jarvis was important to keep his new life and family, and to avoid prison and potentially being sent back to the navy,” Whitrod said.

Supplied This Jarvis family photo shows the large family, though to be on William and Emma’s 50th wedding anniversary. From left, top row, is thought to be Joseph, William, Edmund, Minnie, John, Albert and Walter; second row; Annie, Edith, Florence, William senior, Emma, May and Myrtle (Laurel's grandmother), and Alfred on the floor in front.

Williams’ birth certificate said he was born on February 20, 1844.

That would make him 76 when he died, not 80.

His father, also named Tom Williams, was described on the birth certificate as a footman. But there was no record of a marriage between his parents, and he was not listed in the 1851 Census anywhere in the area.

“We don’t know anything about his father ... perhaps he had Scottish ties.”

Death certificates showed his brother Henry died aged 10 weeks, and his mother three months later from tuberculosis. Nine years later, Williams signed up for a 10-year stint as a sailor in the Royal Navy.

“Did he stay with his grandmother and then have her husband tell him to move out, get a job?”

The earliest record of a William Thomas Henry Jarvis in South Australia was an employment record from South Australian Railways. He was hired in 1883.

“In coining a new name, we can see where he has taken the various parts. William Thomas - his former name reversed. Henry for his deceased brother. Jarvis - his grandmother’s married name, and probably the name of the household he was raised in,” Whitrod said.

Supplied Mandy Whitrod, pictured with a portrait of her great-great-grandfather George Luckett and his sea chest.

Finding documents was much easier now many historical records were digitised, she said.

Whitrod said it seemed more and more people were digging into their past.

“It is important for everybody to know where they come from. And I think we all need to understand that past, so we can move forward.

SUPPLIED BY LAUREL ROCKLIFF A small group of William Jarvis’ descendants, including Rockliff, bottom row third from left.

Rockliff returned to Adelaide in September and managed to get together about a dozen of Jarvis’ descendants, to share with them her findings.

“It was just wonderful, after all these years, 100 years, of people not knowing what his real name was ...

“And I have so many cousins, second and third cousins coming up from the DNA. It’s amazing how it’s all been confirmed.”