Jonny H achieves his vinyl dream

Jonny H shows a highly valued AK79 album for sale at his pop-up in the courtyard at Framingham vineyard, Blenheim.

Jonny H has always wanted to start a pop-up record store, and now he is living his dream.

“It has been a dream since I was a teenager; a Nelson record store owner said to me just do it, so I’ve been giving it a nudge since September.”

The music fan said got his unique name playing in punk bands.

“It’s a stage name, and it’s just stuck.”

He is originally from Brisbane and has been in Blenheim eight years after meeting a local girl.

Opening up a vinyl record pop-up store, Sub-urban Records, had not been without some pain, he said.

That included having to sacrifice some of his personal albums.

“I threw in a large proportion of my own collection.

“Collecting has been a lifelong obsession. I sold everything I had before I left from Brisbane and started all over again.”

But there were at least 1000 records he said he would never part with.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Stock for sale includes many records from Jonny H’s personal collection.

“The ones I won’t sell are early jazz and blues stuff and particularly far out electronic stuff that is very hard to find. Anything else goes to the chopping block.”

Those records up for sale totalling about 1000, range from jazz to punk “and everything in between.” He sourced other records from friends and wholesalers.

Since opening, Jonny H has relied on people who are holding events or markets to approach him.

“It’s good to work alongside a band that might be coming to town. I do vintage and vinyl markets. Vinyl in the Vines worked really well.”

Most of his clients were aged from their 50s into 60s.

“They’re looking for nostalgia, they’re interested in grabbing some of their old favourites.”

Prices ranged from $8 up to $100.

“The most expensive are hard to find first pressings and collectors' editions. A David Bowie pictured triple disk goes for $100.”

Jonny H has juggled the pop-up with his weekday gig, a job in an engineering company. The pop-up business operated mainly at weekends and Fridays, and he has his sights on markets in Nelson.

“At this stage it has been going better than I had hoped. I’ve been pleasantly surprised.”