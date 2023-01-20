Twice-stranded dolphin rescued off rocks near Kaikoura

A common dolphin that was stranded twice on rocks at South Bay near Kaikoura has been rescued and returned to the ocean.

Around midday on Thursday a diver, Julian Trigg, of Nelson, saw two dolphins herding fish into the rocks. One of the dolphins got stuck in a shallow rock pool and was unable to turn itself around to swim back out.

Trigg alerted the Department of Conservation (DOC). Kaikoura-based marine reserves ranger Roger Williams and community ranger Jemima Rodden responded.

“We worked with the divers, Julian, his son Ashton and Miles Darby, a spear fisherman who was there, to turn the dolphin around to face out to sea and then move it to deeper water,” Williams said.

“We continued to support the dolphin while it reorientated itself and then released it, but the dolphin swam across the channel and stranded again in rocks on the other side.

“We again turned the dolphin around and moved it out from the rocks, then held it for longer the second time.”

This time the dolphin swam off, navigating its way through the rocks and out to sea.

Williams stayed for 30 minute to ensure the dolphin did not return.

He said they were grateful for the help of the divers.

“We also appreciate Julian promptly calling our DOC Hotline to report the dolphin stranding.”

Dolphin strandings occurred infrequently, he said, with around one every few years.

DOC encouraged anyone who saw stranded whales or dolphins to report such incidents as soon as possible to the DOC Hotline on 0800 36 24 68.