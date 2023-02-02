Final farewell for RNZAF Orions after 60 years of service

The last two of the retiring Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion fleet arrive at RNZAF Base Woodbourne, Blenheim following a close formation flight of the South Island.

Two of the air force’s venerable workhorses have touched down in Marlborough for a special farewell as the fleet is retired.

The P-3K2 Orions ended their 60 years of service with a close-formation fly-past over the South Island on Tuesday, before landing at Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base Woodbourne.

Former air force staffer Sue Witheridge was one of many Marlburians that went down to watch the aircraft approach. She knew just the spot for a clear view of their approach from Nelson, at the end of David St, but then they changed course at the last minute, she said.

“I’d say the people at The Runway Cafe had the best view of all.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The retiring P-3K2 Orions fly in close formation over Marlborough’s Wither Hills.

Although many people said they wished the Orions were in the air a bit longer, Witheridge said. “They just flew so fast.”

They had flown over the Air Force Museum at Wigram in Christchurch, down to Invercargill and Queenstown, and back up over the West Coast to Nelson.

Witheridge said it was a special treat to see the Orions on their last flight.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Base Woodbourne personnel wait on the ground as an Orion approaches.

“You don’t see them or fly in them, really, unless you’re in the squadron doing official patrols ... because they’re built for flying over the sea, looking for missing people or ships, and so they spend hundreds and thousands of hours out at sea, patrolling, looking after the fishing zones. They are the workhorses, I guess.

“It’s just nice to be standing in a crowd of people and there are enthusiasts out there who know things, who can say what they’re doing. That’s what draws people to things like the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, and the flying displays.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The P-3K2 Orion fleet have put in 150,000 hours of service since the mid-1960s.

Having worked with the air training corps herself, Witheridge said she knew the power of such aircraft to inspire young people with a love for the military, she said, just like they once did, no doubt, for the very crew members that brought the Orions in.

Since the mid-1960s, the squadron’s six Orions have flown 150,000 hours of service.

This included notable missions such as the search for flight MH370 in 2014, and the 1994 search and rescue of vessels during a storm in the Auckland to Suva yacht race. One of the Orions was the first aircraft to provide reconnaissance after the more recent Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai eruption.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Fire trucks make a ceremonial arch as the Orions are farewelled.

The fleet had been used for airborne surveillance and reconnaissance of New Zealand’s areas of economic interest, exclusive economic zone, the South Pacific, and the Southern Ocean including Antarctica.

Over six decades, Orion crews had found hundreds of missing people, drifting in vessels in the Pacific, and services such as disaster relief and humanitarian aid, at home and abroad.

In fact, an Orion crew rescued two Kiribati fishermen after six days adrift in a dinghy in January.

Air force base commander Auckland group Captain Mike Cannon said of the rescue it was a fitting last mission and the crew were thrilled with the result.

On board on Tuesday were Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short, and Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark, who were both former No. 5 Squadron personnel that cut their teeth in the Orions.

On the tarmac two fire trucks squirted water ceremonially in an arch, and Base Woodbourne personnel performed the Air Force Haka to the No. 5 Squadron crews, as a final salute to the long-serving fleet.

The six Orions were being replaced by four Boeing P-8A Poseidons, the first of which arrived in New Zealand in December.

DAVID UNWIN The Royal New Zealand Air Force and Ministry of Defence officially welcome the first of the Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft into New Zealand.

They were built in the United States and cost the Government $2.3 billion in 2018.

The P-8A was a military aircraft based on the commercial Boeing 737-800 fuselage, and modified to include a weapons bay, hard points, increased electrical generation capacity, Boeing 737-900 wings and structural strengthening for military operations.

It had modern surveillance sensors, electronic support measures, self-protection systems and a communications suite of radios, data links and satellite communication.