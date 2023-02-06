Nailed it: Tradie culture supplies 'nuggets of gold' for theatre show

Grab a hammer, take a smoko, scoff a pie – some classic tradie tropes are taking centre stage in an original theatre show.

Nailed It! – A Builder Play is the brainchild of The Awkward Company, and will feature in this year’s Fringe festival in Wellington.

Marlborough Boys’ College old boy Sam Lewis co-founded the company and co-wrote the script, and will star in the play as he goes into his third and final year of a Bachelor of Creativity in Acting for Stage and Screen at Te Auaha in Wellington.

Lewis said with two builders in the cast, the improvisation during rehearsals turned up “nuggets of gold” for the script.

READ MORE:

* The bedroom of a restless artist: At home with actor Levi Kereama

* Children's artworks bring Pelorus magic alive

* Author Luke Elworthy publishes comedic 'misery memoir' on the burden of being unpublished

* Marlborough actor jets off to Hollywood for film festival award nomination



“The other day I saw a bit of gold in a bit of improv, and we just pushed it and pushed it, and by the end, none of us could hold it together we were laughing so much,” he said.

“My favourite part of the process so far has been working and directing in the rehearsal room. While it was fun writing the script, it's been great to see our script come to life. It's been awesome to take wee moments from the actors or the script and really draw out the best performance, or a really funny moment.”

VANESSA LAURIE\STUFF Graham Mosen is builder, a philosopher, an environmentalist and a grandfather. And he can't see a thing.

Co-founder and co-star Aimee Dredge had “a large majority of her family” in the trades which really sparked her original concept, and provided lots of character and plot ideas, Lewis said.

There were plenty of classic exchanges in the middle of a building site, with a new apprentice to deal with, a pesky health and safety inspector, and plenty of pranks, slip-ups and Kiwi humour in between.

The Fringe festival runs from February 17 to March 11, with the programme and tickets available on the website. Nailed It! is on February 17 to 19, at the Tapere Iti theatre at Te Auaha.