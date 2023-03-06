Science shows Blenheim's summer has been a 'non-event'

The Marlborough Wine and Food Festival in February was fortunate to get sunshine during a very cloudy summer.

Was it a good summer? Rob Agnew, scientist at Plant & Food Research Marlborough thinks it was a “non-event”.

Blenheim had low levels of sunshine, just 639.8 hours from December 1 to February 28. That might seem like a lot, but considering two of the four previous summers had well over 800 hours of sunshine, it’s a bit underwhelming.

In fact only five other Blenheim summers in the last 93 years had lower sunshine levels.

Agnew said that usually less sunshine was due to more rain, but not this summer. Blenheim was just cloudy.

“Really for a summer to be considered good, I think most people want to be able to go to the beach or get outside. So that really requires sunny days with fairly warm temperatures,” Agnew said. Overcast warm days did not drive people to go swimming quite the same as sunny warm days, he said.

Agnew said NIWA had predicted Marlborough would get above average temperatures in summer, and they were correct.

“However, it didn’t feel like a warm summer, and the first two months of summer were cooler than average,” Agnew said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Rob Agnew, Plant & Food Research Marlborough Scientist, says this summer was pretty cloudy.

However the first week of February was so warm, it pushed both the month and the season’s mean temperature to just slightly above average.

The hottest day of the month was February 4 which had 30.9C, according to Plant & Food’s Grovetown meteorological station.

February’s mean temperature this year was 18.8C. January’s mean temperature was 18C and December’s was 16.8C.

Blenheim residents could have felt like they got a wet summer, but actually the town escaped the rainfall that hammered the North Island, and had close to average rainfall, Agnew said.

NIWA What do La Niña weather patterns mean for NZ's summer?

Niwa said the South Island had its fifth-driest summer on record, and the summer sea surface temperatures to the South Island’s east and north were the second-highest on record.

Parts of Marlborough had above average rainfall and soil moisture, while inland parts had moderately to extremely dry conditions.

Agnew said the weather was no doubt affected by transitioning out of the La Niña weather front, shifting to El Niño which could dry up the east coast.

“In La Niña conditions we get a lot more northeasterly winds which brings a bit more rain and more cloud, especially to us. El Niño would probably bring more northwest winds,” he said.