One person in hospital after Blenheim crash

Three people were injured following a two-car crash in Blenheim on Sunday. (File photo)

One person is in hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in Blenheim just after 11am Sunday.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Redwood St, Blenheim at about 11.15am.

“Minor injuries were reported, the vehicle occupants are being checked over by ambo. No road blockages,” the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified about the incident at 11:15am and responded with one ambulance.

“We assessed and treated three patients in a minor condition and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Wairau Hospital,” they said.