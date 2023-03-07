Wairau Valley takes out Celtic Green in cricket final

Wairau Valley confirmed top place with a win over Celtic Green in the final round of SBS Bank 2nd Grade 40 over games.

Rikki Bovey (66), Matt Stretch (48) and Luke Pannell (50) helped Valley to 226 for 5, Bovey then taking 3-24 as Celtic Green were dismissed for 149.

Wairau opener Andrew McCaa made 100 out of a total score of 146 (Dave Murphy 4-10) which proved no problem for Kaikōura as they raced to a 7 wicket win led by 46no from Gavy Kalwan. Unfortunately it was not enough for a semi-final spot as they just missed out on net run rate.

In this Saturday’s semi-final games Wairau Valley meet Wairau while Renwick take on Celtic Green with both games starting at 12.30pm at Horton Park.

In 3rd grade games Greg Winstanley was once again the Renwick match winner with 85no and 2-4 as they beat Wairau Valley by 3 wickets. William Baker top scored in Valley’s innings with 36, Dane Winstanley taking 4-10. Finn Maskill was the leading Valley bowler with 4-20. Celtic were the other winners by 7 wickets thanks to openers Ryan Clark (72) and Dave Kennedy (54). Sinclair Hill top scored with 66 in Wairau’s innings.

Standout performances in the latest round of WK junior 4th grade games last Saturday included; Jaiden Hollis (2-8), George Frampton (3-5), Joseph Gilhooly (2-10), Kyle Buckley (30), Taylor Heger (25), Thomas Heagney (31 & 2-3), George Wilson (58 & 3-3), Louis Hickman (3-12), Billy Hurren (32) and Fionn Heagney (48).

Unfortunately both the Marlborough Men’s and Women’s rep games last Sunday against Nelson fell victim to the wet weather. We had hoped to reschedule both games, but Nelson have been unable to commit to a rescheduled date for either fixture. While the Men’s season has therefore come to a premature and wet finish we are continuing efforts to secure a replacement fixture for the Women’s team before the end of this season.

supplied Amy Lucas hits out during last year’s Women’s Social Cricket festival day at Horton Park.

This Sunday we have our Women’s Social Cricket festival day, proudly supported by Churchill Hospital and PaknSave. Entries are still coming in so email eden@marlboroughcricket.co.nz asap if you wish to register. This is a great family fun day out so bring a picnic and come along and support and enjoy the action.

Saturday also sees the close of the Junior Cricket season with the MCA prize giving taking place at Horton Park from 1pm following the completion of the final round of WK 4th grade games. Come along and help us celebrate outstanding performers from another great summer of junior cricket.

Our thanks go out to the coaches who have looked after the junior teams and all those wonderful parents and supporters who come along and encourage the players in such a positive manner. It really has been great to watch and be part of this summer!