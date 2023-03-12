Looking back: A visit from the Rabbit Inspector

The famous "Shawt-work" rabbit poison was the talk of Seddon in 1903, as we take a flick through the archives.

From The Marlborough Express, March 9, 1903.

SEDDON. (From a Correspondent).

The main item of interest is centred in the visit of the Rabbit Inspector, which took place last week, and the general impression everywhere is that his visits do good, for on every side we hear of the bunny post.

Harvest is over and forgotten, and all are working with a will to carry out the instructions of the Stock Department.

It will, no doubt, be interesting to mention that the principal means of destruction used is the famous "Shawt-work" rabbit poison, manufactured by Mr F. Shaw, of Blenheim, and some particulars obtained from the agent here, Mr Fuller, who has kept a record of the sales, and from different parts of the district the percentage of deaths for each pound tin of poison (which costs eightpence) is as follows: Blind River, 109; Seddon, 101; Awatere, 96; Dashwood, 83; Upper Awatere, 107.

Thus it will be seen that the settlers have at last secured a remedy which is not only cheap but thoroughly effective, and the more satisfactory when it is known that the sheep have not been affected in any way.

A crowd watches a brass band in front of the WB Girling & Co’s Hall of Commerce on Blenheim’s Market Place, in celebration of the Coronation of King Edward VII in 1902.

From the classifieds:

To the young men musicians. Just unpacked, a fresh lot of splendid accordians [sic],​ mouth organs. Come and see them. All other items fully stocked. Ed Parker’s Music Warehouse.

Autumn & Winter, 1903. W. B. G. & Co. Direct importations of goods for the coming season are on a very large scale. We have been induced thereto by the exceptional facilities offered us of buying direct from the largest and best manufacturers in England and the continent. This week we will open two shipments of ladies’ jackets, in fawn, drab, grey, and black totalling over 200, and ranging from 7/6 up to 3 and 4 guineas each. We would recommend an early inspection of these, as they are exceptional values. Also, a complete range of fur necklets, muffs, etcetera. Direct from the furriers. Dress materials, blousings, flannelettes, blankets, and down and satin quilts, direct from the several makers. The above and many other lines will be opened during the next few days at W. B. Girling & Co.'s Hall of Commerce.

Wanted – smart handy lad, about 14, for light work about house. Apply AJ Litchfield, Livermere.

If you lose anything, advertise for it in the Marlborough Express, sixteen words for one shilling.