Looking back: Picton fire causes 'excitement' and threatens a 'castle'

This week, 120 years ago, Picton residents helped battle a fire on Conolly’s Hill, as we take a flick through the archives.

From The Marlborough Express, March 19, 1903.

EXCITEMENT AT PICTON. Great excitement prevailed in Picton yesterday afternoon (writes our correspondent) when a fire was observed on Conolly's Hill.

A strong wind was blowing, and the fire spread so quickly that in a very short time Mr Sergeant's house was in imminent danger.

READ MORE:

* Chinese history 'goldmine' emerges over Chicken McWrap and a cup of tea

* Wine grape harvest kicks off for 2023 season

* Possible wallaby sightings in the Marlborough Sounds under investigation

* Looking back: A visit from the Rabbit Inspector



A young lady rang the Catholic church bell and the fire brigade, with plenty of assistants, were quickly on the scene.

The wind was very erratic, coming from all points of the compass, and the fire spread all over the hill in an incredibly short time.

Mr Lewis's residence (The Castle) was for a time in great danger, also, the flames actually touching it, but the brigade had the hose on, and it did no harm.

The fowl houses at Sergeant's and Lewis's were destroyed, but fortunately no other damage was done.

The fire originated no one knows how, but probably through a lighted match carelessly thrown down amongst the dry gorse and grass. It made a clean sweep of the whole of the hill.

All the town was out to witness the sight, and people longed for cameras to photo the scene, one of the prettiest being a band of boys with long manuka sticks beating out the fire as it came too near to be pleasant to the gardens and houses.

Supplied The Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade proudly displays its 61-metre hose reel in front of the fire shed on the council reserve, corner of Auckland St and Broadway, on February 2, 1900.

﻿BLOWN TO SEA. News was received this morning from Port Underwood by the police that a fishing boat containing two men from the port, who were fishing off the Vernon Bluffs, was blown out to sea about midday.

They were last sighted well out in the Straits about three o'clock, and then appeared to be in a helpless condition.

The names of the men are not available.

Further particulars concerning the missing boat were obtained later, and from this it appears that the fishing vessel Phantom was out in the bay, and two boats from her were also out fishing.

It became necessary for the steamer to make for shelter, and the two boats were left to look after themselves.

One made for Port Underwood, and reached there late last night. The other, which was nearer the Wairau Bar, dropped anchor and was nearly swamped, but crossed the Bar inwards early this morning, and later in the day left for Port Underwood to rejoin the Phantom.

From the classifieds:

Piano Talk. A good piano is a first class investment as well as a means of culture and pleasure. There is no article manufactured that will give as large a return for the money invested. Granting this to be true, the piano to be sought after by those who wish to buy must not only have a good tone, but be well and faithfully made, and be sold at a fair price. It must be built to stand years of use. The pianos now offered by the Dresden Piano Company fulfil all these conditions. Dresden Piano Company, Lambton Quay. Mr J Brookes... manager. Agent: HJ Fraser, Blenheim.

Lost, between Blenheim and Koromiko yesterday – pair of ladies’ button shoes. Finder rewarded at Express office.

For any printing you require, call at the Marlborough Express office. First-class work in any style or colour, promptly executed.