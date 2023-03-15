Pure Events Marlborough to carry on classic community events

Pure Events Marlborough picked up the annual Christmas Parade in 2022 after Marlborough 4 Fun’s contract ended.

Learning her company Pure Events has been chosen to deliver Marlborough District Council community events feels like coming home, says chief executive Katrina Lange.

The council announced this week the Marlborough company has won the contract for the beloved community events, such as the Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival, the Blenheim Christmas Parade, New Year's Eve Picton and the Blenheim Summer Market, normally held the day before the Marlborough Wine & Food Festival.

Previously the contract was held by Marlborough 4 Fun but the contract ended last year and the Trust closed, prompting the council to review its community events portfolio.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Pure Events Marlborough chief executive Katrina Lange is back at the helm of Marlborough community events.

Lange, who was the chief executive of Marlborough 4 Fun until 2018, said after having a break from organising the events she was thrilled to pick them back up again.

“I have run those events for a long period of time, and know how popular they are, and wanted they are by the community,” Lange said.

“So it’s great to be able to step back in and organise those events again.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Lange says she is keen to bring back daytime family events ahead of the New Year’s Eve party in Picton.

Pure Events had also stepped in to organise the Blenheim Christmas Parade and New Year’s Eve events last year at short notice.

The council’s regional events adviser Samantha Young said Pure Events Marlborough’s appointment was a great result for the community. The contract was for three years, with a further two-year renewal based on satisfaction of the events delivered.

“After considering all proposals (the) council selected Pure Events Marlborough to bring back these much loved events for our community,” Young said.

Lange said she had the blueprint to these events already in the back of her mind.

“I’ve got that experience in knowing, and I’ve got a lot of contacts and contractors that I work with all the time, that I really work well with,” Lange said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Blenheim Christmas Parade Go Pro Timelapse from the perspective of a parade walker

Her favourite event had always been the Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival, which Lange had managed from inception.

“It’s almost like my baby,” she said.

She was excited to get this year’s jazz festival underway. It was scheduled for August 9 to 12.

Lange said the team was also keen to expand on making the Christmas parade bigger, to include every part of the community, something they started on last year.

They would also like to bring back family activities at New Year’s Eve Picton, for earlier in the evening.

Lange said these events were great for the community.

“They’re free, they’re enjoyable for families, and I think this is why I do it at the end of the day, is seeing so many people having such a good time.”