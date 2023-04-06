California lifeguard tests his skills in the 'iconic' Cook Strait

Quincy Lee has been a lifeguard for 15 years but this week he tested his paddleboarding abilities down under.

The 28-year-old from California completed the Cook Strait crossing on Tuesday in three hours and 23 minutes.

It was an impressive feat and one that beats the record of stand-up paddle boarder Annabelle Anderson, who was the first woman to cross the Strait on a paddle board in 2014.

Lee said he tried to look up information around her exact route.

“Online it said it was three hours and 40 minutes, so I think my time was a little faster.

Marlborough Express Quincy Lee, 28, from California crossed the Strait on his paddle board in 3hrs 23mins.

“I don’t know whether she took a longer course. She is an amazing paddler,” Lee said.

His attempt was different to Anderson’s, while she mastered the Strait standing up, Lee took it on kneeling.

He said having more of a paddling background, he wanted to attempt the challenge on a board instead of attempting to swim.

The Strait is part of the Oceans Seven Challenge where competitors swim seven long distance, open water and dangerous sea channels around the world.

Lee was putting his own twist on the challenge to see how far he could go on the world’s most dangerous crossings on his board.

He said the Strait was “iconic for its treachery, and how strong those currents can be”.

It was something that loomed over his head as he prepared for the crossing.

Marlborough Express Lee’s history as a lifeguard prepared him for the crossing, but he admits the intersecting tides were a worry.

“I was just worried about how strong the tides were, the intersection of the two tides.”

It was after winning the Catalina Classic, a 50km paddle board race from Catalina Island to the Manhattan Beach pier, that Lee got the thrill for conquering other challenging seas.

On Tuesday, he was stoked with the weather conditions.

“I had glorious conditions, like no wind, flat water but as soon as I got within 5km of the South Island, you could see the water moving in almost three different directions within 5m in front of my board.”

Lee had been paddling since he was a junior lifeguard and found crossing the Strait a big learning opportunity.

Marlborough Express Lee had help from his escort boat captain Chris Campbell and navigator Brett Richardson.

He had a close relationship with the ocean and had spent most of his life trying to educate himself and others on how to be safe in the ocean.

Lee praised the help of captain Chris Campbell and navigator Brett Richardson who helped to guide him through the Strait, following him on an escort boat.

He will follow Anderson’s footsteps and compete in a second Oceans Seven challenge, the Molokai Channel between Oahu and Molokai Islands in Hawaii.