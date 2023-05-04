Fishers want action on sediment clouding the Marlborough Sounds

Commercial fishers in the Marlborough Sounds want more to be done about sedimentation, slash and debris clogging the coast after heavy rain.

Third-generation fisher Joe Heberley from Arapaoa Island, who used longlines to catch rig said he was now noticing sediment clouding the water fairly regularly.

“After even a small rain event, the water in Cloudy Bay and Cook Strait becomes very yellow.”

Heberley said he would now take precautions before heading out to fish, checking Cawthorn Institute’s CawthronEye tool for the plumes of sediment, visible from space on the tool’s satellite imagery. It was now happening on a weekly basis, he said, and when it did, he would cancel his fishing trip.

Doug Saunders-Loder, president of the New Zealand Federation of Commercial Fishermen, said he was hearing similar stories from many fishers in the area.

“Research tells us New Zealand ‘loses’ nearly 200 million tonnes of soil into waterways every year. Well, fishers know where a lot of it ends up. They’re the ones catching their lines on logs and navigating around debris, seeing how far the plumes of silt go out and pulling it up in their nets and bait snifters from where it ends up on the seafloor.”

Fishers had described the Challenger Region, which included the Marlborough Sounds, as getting “very green and muddy” with water retaining a “strong clay colour” for many days after heavy rain.

“There was one individual particularly from Marlborough Sounds that spoke to me about the fact that they struggled to catch fish at a time where they were anecdotally looking at sedimentation, but didn’t truly understand the effects.”

Forestry practices and earthworks in Marlborough were used as an example in an Environment Court case that argued national forestry standards did not protect coastal marine environments.

Supplied Sediment leaches into the Marlborough Sounds. (File photo)

The federation surveyed its members about sediment and debris after the Government commissioned a ministerial inquiry into forestry practice and the slash which filled beaches and destroyed roads in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Of the commercial fishers surveyed, three quarters “strongly agreed” they had noticed water quality was worse due to silt, slash and other debris.

At least 80% said they had to change where they fished and replace damaged equipment due to silt, slash and debris.

Saunders-Loder said the crux of the matter was that “impacts from land-based activities in coastal regions are not confined to the area in which they occur”.

He said while the discoloured water had led people to fish elsewhere, “the costs associated with that are much higher”.

STUFF Crew aboard Pelorus at Mahau Sound use a high-frequency vibrating core sampler to take mud for forensic testing in 2017.

With so many fishers around the country experiencing the effects of sedimentation and debris, Saunders-Loder said the federation wanted to initiate engagement with local and central governments on the issue.

He called on the Government to widen its inquiry to a national level, to evaluate the damage and long-term impacts that land-based activities had, including farming, forestry and urban runoff, on marine ecosystems.

“We truly recognise and thank you [Government] for the time you’re taking here but don’t overlook the fact that this is not just isolated to those areas.”