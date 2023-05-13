OCDC founder releases Fight the Stigma to fundraise for Lifeline

Aidan Treston hopes to raise funds for Lifeline after struggling with his own mental health journey.

A fashion designer with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) has launched a campaign to support the mental health service that once supported him.

Aidan Treston has lived with OCD for most of his life, and it was in his darkest days that the non-profit crisis support service Lifeline helped him through.

As Treston started getting counselling, those early steps in his mental health journey happened alongside the early steps of his clothing label, Obsessively Confused Design Clothing (OCDC), about six years ago.

“I found it was a cool way to express myself, and I just had the idea one day to start putting designs on T-shirts,” he said.

Some of his best design days were his bad mental health days, he said.

Treston had resolved to support Lifeline when his mental health improved, and as his business grew.

Now, aged 26, he was embarking on his third campaign to support the service, although he hoped it would be the biggest.

This time, he had teamed up with his internet friend and New Zealand content creator Judah, to make use of her 800,000 followers across social media, on top of Treston’s 30,000. They had been talking about collaborating for a while, he said.

“I came up with this design for fighting the stigma, especially as us males that don’t talk.”

Supplied Fight the Stigma will be released by OCDC on May 17.

The range of cotton t-shirts, named Fight the Stigma, would go on sale via the website from 6pm on May 17, to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, and all proceeds would go to Lifeline.

In designing the fashion line, Treston drew on his own experiences of mental health, using imagery involving boxing gloves, and slogans such as “boys do cry”.

Judah was recently in Blenheim to promote the campaign with Treston, who was surprised by how many young people recognised Judah in the street.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Treston’s business OCDC will retail the shirts from May 17, during Mental Health Awareness week.

Treston was mainly a one-man band for OCDC, but had been collaborating with other online content creators to get his work out there. He promised there would be more collaborations later this year, and planned to introduce some of his products to Wellington stores.

Running a business by himself was no easy feat. Treston taught himself the art of screen printing mostly through YouTube.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s just trying to manage it in like healthy ways, which for me is going to my boxing gym down the road.”