Fallen tree affects traffic on State Highway 6 near Havelock

Flooding closed SH6 near Havelock on Saturday.

A fallen tree has briefly blocked State Highway 6 between Nelson and Marlborough on Monday.

Police received reports of a tree falling on the highway just outside of Havelock, near the intersection with Te Hoiere Rd, about 1.30pm.

No vehicles were involved when the tree fell, and no injuries had been reported, a police spokesperson said.

MetService MetService forecasts more rain for the top of the south on Tuesday, May 9.

The tree was being removed.

Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson Felix Marwick said the highway reopened under stop-and-go management by 2.08pm.