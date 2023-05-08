PM announces budget boost for Defence Force staff and assets ... read more

Fallen tree affects traffic on State Highway 6 near Havelock

14:25, May 08 2023
Flooding closed SH6 near Havelock on Saturday.

A fallen tree has briefly blocked State Highway 6 between Nelson and Marlborough on Monday.

Police received reports of a tree falling on the highway just outside of Havelock, near the intersection with Te Hoiere Rd, about 1.30pm.

No vehicles were involved when the tree fell, and no injuries had been reported, a police spokesperson said.

MetService
MetService forecasts more rain for the top of the south on Tuesday, May 9.

The tree was being removed.

Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson Felix Marwick said the highway reopened under stop-and-go management by 2.08pm.

