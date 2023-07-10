Burglaries, ramraids, robberies: Our youth offending problem

Manik Manocha's vape stores have been repeatedly targeted by youth offenders, which takes a toll on his staff and business.

How much is youth crime a problem in our communities, and are there any solutions? Federico Magrin talks to the people dealing with it firsthand.

No region is safe from a “youth crime wave”, says National leader Christopher Luxon, promising to “make sure youth offenders face consequences for their actions”.

And there are certainly headlines in every region about young people breaking the law. This week two Nelson teens allegedly stole three cars and fuel from three petrol stations on their late-night trip to Timaru. Last week an 18-year-old was arrested following a dairy ramraid in a stolen car in New Plymouth.

Last month in Levin two young people were arrested after an aggravated robbery at a local store, and in May, four Invercargill teens allegedly robbed a dairy of cigarettes and cash.

The number of crimes committed by teenagers had actually decreased over the past decade.

Senior Constable Wayne Churchouse said he had seen this decrease firsthand, having worked as a Youth Aid officer for 15 of his 29 years in the police. He worked with families, whānau and kids, to build trust and confidence, from the Dannevirke station in Manawatū.

“I would say there has certainly been a reduction in youth crime,” Churchouse said.

“But some of the high-end offenders, a very few, are committing serious offences, where there is less empathy.”

Churchouse said it took a village to raise a child. Young offenders were often by-products of an environment where they had experienced trauma, drug and alcohol issues, and abuse.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Senior Constable Wayne Churchouse says investing in today’s young people will make better parents of the future.

“The biggest problem is parenting. If you’ve got good parents, you are likely to have better outcomes.

“But there’s no point in focusing on the parents of today. You’ve got to focus on the parents of tomorrow, which is the youth of today. So invest in the youth of today.”

For a very minor offence, he would make a home visit and give a warning. But for more serious offences, such as ramraids or burglaries, the offender would likely have to go through Youth Court, Churchouse said.

“You’d take into consideration the offence and the person committing the offence, you know – there is a difference between someone who has done multiple offences in the past, to someone who maybe has broken into a car or a shop to [buy] some food.”

In the last decade, the offending rate for children (aged 10-13) dropped from 69 children per 10,000 to 66, while the offending rate for young people (aged 14-17) decreased from 263 to 224 per 10,000, Ministry of Justice data from April showed.

However, the number of police proceedings for burglary offences involving children and young people increased by 16% from 2020 to 2022, the data said.

How many shops deal with youth offenders?

There were 12,520 retail offences in 2022, down from 13,381 in 2021, police data showed. That covered any crime committed at a retail business, including chemists and supermarkets, and offenders of all ages.

Of those retail offences, one in six was a person aged under 18. More than 2000 young offenders were charged with offences at a retail business in 2022.

Children aged 10 to 13 in the Tasman, Central and Bay of Plenty police districts had the highest rates of offending per capita.

However, the Canterbury police district had by far the highest total number of retail offences, at 14,511 in 2022, compared to Tasman’s 2600.

Manik Manocha’s vape store in Blenheim had been burgled six times by young people since it opened in June 2022, including a ramraid in April. The culprits were referred to Youth Aid.

“It’s really, really sad to see these young kids on the road doing all those naughty things,” Manocha said.

“They must be selling them to someone ... If they steal like 200, 300, 400 pieces from us, how are they gonna use [them]? They can’t use [them], nobody can use that much ... they are minors.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Hot Boxx owner Manik Manocha says youth offenders frequently target his vape stores.

From August, restrictions on the flavours, batteries and sale of vapes would come into force with the intention of making them less attractive and accessible to young people.

Manocha, who also owned vape shops in Pukekohe, Dunedin, Christchurch, and Timaru, said he had installed metal bars on the Blenheim shop’s windows, and a fog cannon would soon be installed too.

The former manager had resigned due to fears for his safety, and Manocha struggled to hire staff because they were scared of having to deal with ramraids and burglaries, he said.

Andy Brew/Stuff Police investigate the scene of a ramraid at Blenheim’s Hot Boxx vape shop on the morning of Thursday, April 6.

The then-manager said at the time he thought the teens would avoid consequences because of their age.

However Senior Sergeant Graham Single, of Blenheim, said the young offenders would each have to pay reparations of between $1,500 and $7,000, and were serving community detention with curfews, bail conditions and non-association orders. They were also completing community work.

Single, who managed Marlborough’s crime prevention team and its Youth Aid programme, said the young offenders were also going through the Youth and Family courts, as their ages ranged from 12 to 17.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Minister for Justice Kiritapu Allan respond to National's youth crime policy. (First published November 17, 2022)

So why does it happen?

A Ministry of Justice report on the youth justice system suggested social causes were at the centre of youth crime, as 92% of the children and 88% of the young people who offended “had previously been the subject of a report of concern to Oranga Tamariki about their care and protection”.

The report also found Māori tamariki and rangatahi had a higher rate of offending than the general population, at 171 per 10,000 and 502 per 10,000 respectively, although more than 98% of tamariki Māori and more than 95% of rangatahi Māori did not face charges in 2022.

Clinical psychologist Julia Ioane, a Massey University senior lecturer in psychology that worked with young offenders, said most young offenders had a history of family abuse and trauma.

Coming from “very low socio-economic groups” was no excuse to become an offender, but it was a contributing factor, “like anything else, such as victimisation, such as trauma, such as mental health issues, substance abuse”.

STUFF What does the Youth Aid programme involve and is it enough to stop youth reoffending?

Ioane said young offenders had often dropped out of school but were still seeking approval from their peers, which was when social media came into play.

“They get that instant gratification of: ‘Look at me! I am good at what I have done’.”

TikTok, Instagram, Discord and other social media platforms created a space where criminal behaviour was shared as a thrill-seeking behaviour, she said.

“And with the young people that I work with, it does, in a way, glorify their behaviour or glamorise it,” Ioane said.

“But then also, this is about feeling proud of yourself, doing something that’s not okay.”

Ioane’s research showed that to help young people avoid committing offences, they needed a change of mindset, in how they valued their families, how they found motivation, and opportunities they could see in education and employment.

“So, I think that is what we already knew, it’s just that we need to beef up those resources for our young people: the resources that go into their family, the resources that go into education and that go into employment,” she said.