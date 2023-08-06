How to keep happy bees at heart of new NMIT course

Dion Mundy is one of the tutors for a new beekeeping course at the Budge St campus.

People thinking about putting a beehive in the backyard can get started with expert advice in a new course at NMIT Te Pūkenga.

The free Level 2 New Zealand Certificate in Primary Industry Skills - Apiculture programme has been designed for amateur beekeepers and anyone curious about the industry.

The course at Blenheim’s Budge St campus offers subjects such as the safe handling of bees, bee biology, assessing beehive health and placement and the legal requirements of owning bees and producing honey.

Apiculture tutor Dion Mundy said under the rules of the Marlborough District Council, bees could be kept on residential properties “as long as they don’t cause a nuisance”. And how to keep happy bees that did not become a nuisance was the essence of the programme, he said.

Hive placement was everything, Mundy said.

For example it was best not to place a hive next to a washing line for example, as bees had a “waxy poop which doesn’t go down too well on clean washing”.

Students would learn the health and safety aspects of beekeeping, as well as beehive construction, the safe handling of bees and how to control the grass and weeds around hives.

The course was essentially a taster into what beekeeping was like, Mundy said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Mundy has been a beekeeper for 10 years.

The programme was designed to be “fun, engaging” and a great introduction, and it did lead into more study, such as NMIT’s Level 3 NZ certificate in Apiculture.

“We have a range of tutors. So I’ll do some of the stuff about being a hobbyist, we’ll have commercial beekeepers, and then we’ll have specialists. So when we do maintenance for small motors for trimming or pumping, and things like that, we’ll have specialists in that area.”

Mundy had been a beekeeper for 10 years and was the chair of the Marlborough Beekeepers Association.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Mundy says some people forget the role bees play in food production in New Zealand.

The Association offered monthly workshops and provided mentorship for many new beekeepers within the region.

“We get a constant flow of people through the club.”

The Association would hold an Introduction to Beekeeping event on August 13 for people to find out what was involved in beekeeping.

Mundy said he personally found keeping bees “relaxing”, and a great way to introduce people to the role of bees in the food production process in New Zealand.

“It’s a connection with primary industries that some people have lost when they’re in the urban setting. I know some people that have done it as a hobby and gone on to work in the industry.”

Aiman Amerul Muner/STUFF The Mānuka Collective's operations manager Jarved Allan speaks about winning multiple medals and the supreme award at Apiculture NZ’s national honey competition.

Mundy said no two seasons were the same with bees. They could be producing a completely different way this November than they were in November 2022.

But the one constant in beekeeping was the 20kg or so of honey Mundy and his family enjoyed every year.

The course was currently only available at NMIT’s Marlborough campus due to where the hives were placed, but all other Apiculture courses were available at the Richmond campus in Nelson.