Giesen's 0% wines win international recognition

Nearing the end of dry July and thinking about continuing your alcohol-free streak but don’t want to turn up to that dinner party empty-handed? Well, Giesen now has an award-winning 0% pinot gris you can bring along.

The Marlborough-based wine producer has taken home two coveted international awards for its 0% wine range.

The Giesen 0% pinot gris took out the 2023 International Wine and Spirit Competition’s (IWSC) best low alcohol trophy, while the company's Ara Zero sauvignon blanc won the best alcohol-free wine at the 2023 World Alcohol Awards in the UK last month.

Judges at the IWSC remarked the pinot gris had “bold notes of white peach, citrus, green apple and a streak of salinity”.

They said the wine was “very drinkable”.

Giesen group was also up for the IWSC low or no alcohol producer of the year award, with the winner to be announced in October.

Chief winemaker Duncan Shoulder said across Giesen’s wine portfolio its non-alcoholic wines had risen in value by 71.5% and 66% by volume compared to the same period last year in New Zealand.

“If you told me 20 years ago that alcohol-free wine would be so popular I’d have laughed, but it really is,” Shoulder said.

Supplied Giesen’s non-alcoholic wines are attracting an increasing number of buyers.

He put the success down to the “care and attention” that goes into making its non-alcoholic wines.

“We put a lot into crafting our 0% wines. We are the first New Zealand winery to own our spinning cone technology and have a specialist wine-making team who are continually improving the quality of our 0% wines.”

Overall the Giesen 0% range has won 24 international awards and its Ara Zero range has won 16.

Shoulder said the popularity of the product was part of a global change in the way people were consuming alcohol.

“Research shows that while these wines are of interest to the sober curious or non-drinkers, it’s regular drinkers who consume them most often.”

The range included 0% sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, riesling, rose and merlot, with a 0% sparkling brut coming out in September.