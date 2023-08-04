From Queenstown to Marlborough: Teacher heading to 18th Southern Jazz festival

Wakatipu High School’s jazz bands are preparing to play to audiences in Marlborough. From left are Joel Winter, Haru Kuroe, Ted Coutts, Hugh Hodgson, Bethany Argyle, Louis Buchanan, Billie Carey, Anna Argyle, Joe Duncan, Kelsey Strudwicke, and Brian Yang.Sam Glover, Annika Thornton, Lincoln Reddell, and Alice Davis will be joining them.

There are few better places to show children the opportunities music presents than at the Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival, a music teacher says.

As Wakatipu High School head of arts Alison Price said: “I wouldn’t go all the way [there] if it wasn’t for a good reason. It’s a long way in a bus.”

Based in Queenstown, Wakatipu’s two jazz bands will be travelling the furthest to take part in the festival from August 9 to August 12.

It’s a trip Price has been making for the past 18 years.

“We’re pretty much stalwarts.”

While in Marlborough, her students will play five gigs in schools and cafés, attend masterclasses and take part in competitions.

“It’s the best learning for this group of kids I can offer.”

Price started the school’s jazz band but concedes it’s not her forte.

The genre was a practical solution for schools in areas that struggled to attract instrumental teachers, she explained.

“Orchestras are simply not possible. Jazz is your next place to go. You can mix up the heavy jazz with some funk jazz.”

Wakatipu usually tracked in fourth or fifth place in the Southern Jam competitions, but this year’s bands included many younger musicians new to the festival, Price said.

“They’re sounding good. They’re exceeding my expectations. I’m hoping the bands have a good time and play as well as they can.”

The Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival attracts school jazz bands from throughout the South Island, giving students the opportunity to play to members of the public in cafes, pubs and restaurants.

The festival will culminate in a Finale Gala Concert at the ASB Theatre on the Saturday.

The ticketed event will feature competition winners, the All Stars Band and judges Dr Rodger Fox, Dr Dave Wilson and Erna Ferry.

Pure Events Marlborough event manager Katrina Lange said: “It's great to see these young students arrive in Marlborough and grow in confidence, ability and having such a great time in our province alongside their peers.”