Man elects jury trial on sexual, drug and firearm charges

Todd Richard John Campbell, 52, has pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges at the Blenheim District Court.

A man who denied 21 charges earlier this year including sexual violation and distributing child sexual exploitation material now faces seven new charges.

Todd Richard John Campbell, 52, has entered pleas of not guilty to the new charges, of unlawfully possessing a 12-gauge shotgun, distributing child sexual exploitation material, and five counts of possession of objectionable material.

Campbell had previously been granted interim name suppression, but no application was made to continue the suppression at his appearance in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He denied the new charges via audiovisual link while in custody.

His lawyer Marcus Zintl said the new charge of possession of a shotgun was laid following a police search warrant executed at Campbell’s house.

He had pleaded not guilty to 21 charges on March 13, including eight counts of unlawful sexual connection, two counts of possessing an objectionable publication, and two counts of assaulting a family member.

He also denied charges of assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill, strangulation, making or copying objectionable material, cultivating cannabis, and possession of ecstasy, methamphetamine, methamphetamine utensils, and an unlawful firearm.

Trial by jury was elected for all 28 charges.

The not guilty pleas entered in March related to alleged events in Marlborough between 2016 and 2022.

Campbell had two different addresses on his charge sheets – one in Tuamarina, Marlborough, and one in Christchurch.

He was remanded in custody and would next appear in court for a pre-trial callover on November 7.