Man tells police he 'teleported' to Picton with stolen car

A car found 30km away from where it was stolen was “teleported” there, says the man who took it.

Dwayne Kelvin Stephens, 41, had noticed the vehicle, with the keys left in the ignition, parked behind Fairweathers bar and restaurant in Blenheim about 10.42pm on May 28, a police summary of facts said.

Stephens drove the car north to Picton, visiting various locations along the way.

Two police officers found him with the car at 7.30am the next day at Picton’s Endeavour Park.

He was arrested and taken to the Blenheim police station. When asked how he and the car got to Picton, he claimed he had “teleported with the car to Picton”, the summary said.

Stephens admitted a charge of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, appearing by audiovisual link while in custody at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He also entered guilty pleas to charges of theft, burglary, threatening behaviour, and driving while suspended, relating to two other incidents.

One of the incidents involved a woman who “ducked for cover” when Stephens threw a butter knife at a rubbish bin on Scott St, Blenheim. Police sought an order for the destruction of the butter knife.

Stephens also unlawfully entered CBD Eatery in Blenheim on May 21, before stealing an energy drink from an unlocked vehicle parked outside.

Judge Richard Russell on Monday ordered a pre-sentence report to consider options for post-release conditions.

He remanded Stephens in custody, and set a sentencing date for October 16.

“I’m envisaging, at that time, that the bulk of the punitive elements of sentencing will be the time you've already spent in custody,” Judge Russell said to Stephens.

A referral was made to restorative justice, which Judge Russell said would give “the owner of the car that you teleported, whatever that means”, the option of confronting Stephens about his offending.