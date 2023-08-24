New partners strengthen Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance

Lesley Udy, representing Ngāti Toa, signs a Memorandum of Understanding to cement the iwi’s partnership with the Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance.

Ngāti Toa has signed an agreement to join a major conservation partnership, which brings all nine eligible iwi around the table.

All top of the south iwi, and those of Buller/Kawatiri, have now joined the Kotahitanga mō te Taiao Alliance, which advocates for nature and people facing habitat loss and the effects of climate change.

Along with Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed by representatives of the Ministry for the Environment/Manatū Mō Te Taiao and Fisheries New Zealand/Tini a Tangaroa, at Rangitāne Cultural Centre, Ūkaipō, in Grovetown on Wednesday.

The Alliance now includes three Government departments, the third being the Department of Conservation/Te Papa Atawhai, as well as the nine eligible iwi, and the six councils across Te Tauihu and Buller/Kawatiri.

Alliance co-chair Hemi Sundgren said growing the alliance’s partnership with iwi would increase opportunities “for collaborative efforts with our communities ... being able to better inform and create impact, share expertise, and co-create solutions”.

“This is a great example of collective strengths and voices pulling together towards common goals.”

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira environmental manager, Aimee Bishop of Porirua, said watching the Alliance from the outside helped the iwi see the benefit of joining. Iwi in the region could together practice kaitiakitanga/guardianship for nature that had suffered more than 100 years of environmental damage.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira poutiaki mō Te Taiuhu treaty settlement relationships, Johnny Joseph, said he hoped the Alliance would help to create a better, more plentiful place.

Joseph said, speaking for himself rather than on behalf of his iwi, he had observed that kaimoana was no longer plentiful. There was no quota management for recreational fishing, and intermittent closure of the recreational take from Kaikōura, post-quake, had ramped up pressure further north. Sediment runoff and demand for water to irrigate vineyards were also increasing issues, he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Signing the agreement are, front from left, Lesley Udy for Ngāti Toa, Matt Hippolite for the Ministry for the Environment, and Emma Taylor for Fisheries NZ. Behind are Alliance co-chair Hemi Sundgren, and acting co-chair Rob Smith, with Ngtasha Leota of the Ministry for the Environment.

“The formalising of the partnerships with the Ministry for the Environment and Fisheries NZ will mean that the right people are around the table from the get-go,” says Sundgren.

Nature Conservancy Aotearoa New Zealand, the New Zealand branch of the international non-profit, signed a separate MOU with the Alliance, refreshing a partnership that started in 2020. The alliance was a bold ambition for conservation in Aotearoa New Zealand, director Abbie Reynolds said.

“Being part of Kotahitanga mō te Taiao allows us to draw from our global expertise, knowledge and resources to address the environmental challenges the region faces.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Alliance co-chair, Hemi Sundgren.

Kotahitanga mō te Taiao programme manager Debs Martin said at Ūkaipō, partners agreed to support priorities such as building the workforce to tackle problems including predator and wilding pine control.

The Alliance’s large-scale environmental projects connected the land to the sea through rivers, lakes, wetlands and forests, she said. Its vision and way of working was based on the principles of Te Ao Māori, working to recover the spirit/mauri of the region’s land and waters.

Marlborough Projects under the Kotahitanga umbrella included the Te Hoiere/Pelorus Catchment Project, Picton Dawn Chorus, while the Mount Richmond Wilding Conifer Project extended across the Tasman and Marlborough districts.

The other iwi in the Alliance were Ngāti Tama ki te Waipounamu, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Te Atiawa o te Waka-o-Māui, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia, Te Rūngana a Rangitāne o Wairau, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira and Ngāti Waewae Arahura.