Meth dealer 'finally' gets learner's licence in prison after years of driving illegally

Daniel Managh, 29, has gained his learner’s licence during his seven-month stint in custody.

A man in prison for drug dealing has obtained a driver’s licence for the first time in his life.

Daniel Managh, 29, had been in custody for more than seven months after being arrested at a Blenheim car park on February 14, where he had locked himself in a public toilet block after being spotted by police.

Managh was found with a knife, cannabis oil, a glass methamphetamine pipe, a small set of digital scales and "point bags”, a police summary of facts said.

An analysis of his cellphone showed that between April 12 and April 21 last year, Managh offered to supply methamphetamine to five different people on 10 occasions.

He pleaded guilty at the Blenheim District Court on Monday to a representative charge of supplying methamphetamine, a representative charge of offering to sell cannabis, resisting police, driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent occasion, failing to stop for police, and possession of a knife, cannabis oil, and a methamphetamine utensil.

The total amount of drugs he offered to supply was 3.75g of methamphetamine and 29g of cannabis.

He also failed to stop for police after being seen driving a car in Blenheim on November 16 last year.

His lawyer Marcus Zintl said that the 29-year-old was remorseful, and acknowledged he needed professional help to “get off methamphetamine”.

“And perhaps, one thing to his credit ... for the first time in his life, he’s obtained his learner’s licence, he tells me, whilst in custody,” Zintl said.

After reading pre-sentence reports, Judge Garry Barkle said the driving while disqualified was “concerning”, as it would be Managh’s seventh conviction of its type.

“The one difference this time is that you have obtained your learner’s licence in prison,” Judge Barkle said.

Managh was sentenced to a total of 16 months’ imprisonment on all charges, and was granted leave to apply for a home detention sentence, to be served at a residential rehabilitation centre.

The judge chose not to impose a driving disqualification period on Managh when he was released from custody, saying “it would be a shame ... having, finally, the ability to drive legally on the road”.