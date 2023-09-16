Reflections on Marlborough Girls' College ahead of 60th jubilee

Head girl Veisinia Moli describes being at Marlborough Girls' College nowadays, and being the first Pasifika head girl. Hayley Gush, deputy head, talks about the college's future.

Teachers at Marlborough Girls’ College are reflecting on how much has changed since they were students themselves, as the school’s 60th Jubilee arrives.

Deputy principal Emily Stenhouse and head of music Christianna Morgan (previously Stewart) are two of several that teach in classrooms where they were once students.

But school life is so different now, they say. There’s more diversity, acceptance of difference, and cultural variety. A Spectrum group supports students of all genders and sexual orientations. Students with disabilities are involved in activities, with specialist support, and students are more willing to try new things.

Stenhouse and Morgan recalled that in their day, a choir member would tend to only have musical friends and activities, and a sporty student would tend to only have sporty activities and friends. Nowadays, emphasis is no longer on excelling at one thing, and friend groups are a fluid mix of students with a range of backgrounds and interests.

“They are likely to sing with Ovation and also play volleyball,” Stenhouse said.

Stenhouse was a “quiet and diligent” student that enjoyed the academic side of school – particularly maths and calculus – as a student from 1992 to 1996. But it was sport that she excelled in, representing the college, the region and often central district in tennis, basketball, cricket and golf.

Asked to name a favourite teacher, she recalled enjoying the banter of Maggie Lloyd who challenged her students to excel at maths and entertained them by wearing a colourful collection of stockings.

Stenhouse studied Physical Education at Otago University with papers in maths and chemistry. She went on to teach in Otago, the Wairarapa and the United Kingdom, then took a break from the classroom, working with a ski tour company in Canada. After four and a half years overseas she returned not only to New Zealand but to Marlborough Girls’, starting with relief teaching.

“To my surprise, it didn’t feel strange walking into the staffroom.”

In contrast, Morgan was certainly a musical student in her days at the college from 2008 to 2012. Back then, singing with Bella Voce was prestigious, and performances at Nationals in Auckland or Wellington were highbrow, she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Deputy principal Emily Stenhouse (left) and head of music, Christianna Stewart, say Marlborough Girls’ College has become more diverse and inclusive, since they were students.

The teacher who made the biggest mark on Morgan was Robin Randall, who she replaced as head of music, she said.

“He had such a wealth of knowledge, so much kindness and humility.” Randall, now head of music at Marlborough Boys’ College, was still very supportive, she said.

Now, there was a range of opportunities to enjoy performance.

Pasifika students were making a wonderful contribution, with their love of group singing, and the culture was celebrated at significant occasions and through language promotion.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Ngā Taiohi o Wairau from Marlborough Girls’ College performs at the Regional Secondary School Kapa Haka Competitions at the Matariki festival, Te Huihui-o-Matariki at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson.

The college’s Ngā Taiohi o Wairau group this year enjoyed success at the regional Kapa Haka competition, and students represented Te Tauihu at the Ngā Manu Kōrero speech competition.

The Ovation and Crescentia choirs and the College Jazz Band also excelled.

And all students got to have a go at the many clubs and groups.

Mary-Jeanne Lynch, principal/tumuaki said the school’s vision was that “everyone learns, whether or not they speak English, or have mental or physical disabilities”.

Some of the many groups would feature at the 60th Jubilee celebrations at the college on October 13.

The programme would start with a welcoming pōwhiri, featuring Kapa Haka, Pasifika and Ovation performances. Pupils past and present would mix at school tours, and there would be a second opportunity to visit the next day.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Marlborough Girls College’s Ovation performs during the third session of The Big Sing Cadenza (South Island) Recital Session in Timaru in August.

Old classmates would catch up at Yard Bar that Friday night, and at a Jubilee dinner would be held on the Saturday.

People could email jubilee@mgc.school.nz to register their attendance or find out more.

Past students were also invited to record their own experiences at the college for the event, by emailing principal@mgc.school.nz.

Marlborough Girls’ College opened on McLauchlan St in 1963, after splitting from co-educational Marlborough College.

Early steps had now been taken towards Te Tātoru o Wairau – the co-location of the Boys’ and Girls’ colleges. A mauri stone from Te Hoiere/Pelorus River was laid the new site, and work also started on developing a new hockey turf in June.