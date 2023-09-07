Aussie company ordered to pay 'incompetent crane driver' over $50k

TAS Marine Construction Pty Limited was contracted to construct a breakwater for a marina extension near Picton.

An Australian marine civil construction company has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 to a Kiwi crane driver, who the company’s director said tipped over a crane.

Bryce Farmer told the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) he was unjustifiably disadvantaged in his employment at TAS Marine Construction Pty Limited (Tas Marine) while working on the “Picton breakwall project”.

Farmer moved with his family from Tauranga to Marlborough in early 2021 after getting a job on the project as a crane operator. He said he was demoted from his primary role in July 2022, and was to be placed on the “tools”.

Tas Marine director Thomas Wilcox, based in Australia, told the ERA that Farmer was an “incompetent crane driver who tipped over one of my cranes costing me over 100k in losses”.

“He then refused to do any other work than drive a particular crane and stopped turning up to work,” Wilcox said in an email to ERA in October 2022.

“BRYCE FARMER WAS NOT SACKED BY TMC!” his email said.

“There is therefore no issue here.”

The advertisement for the job on Seek said Tas Marine was looking for a mobile crane operator with at least three years of experience. Farmer said crane operating was 99% of his role.

But in an exchange that the ERA said likely occurred on the day he said he was demoted, Farmer got a text message from Wilcox asking if he was refusing to do any other work than “drive a crane all day”.

“I never have refused any work, but you employed me as a crane operator, and I am doing an excellent job placing panels,” Farmer responded.

Bryce Farmer moved his family to Marlborough in early 2021 after getting a job on the "Picton breakwall project".

“When there has been no crane works, I have concreted, welded, grinding all menial tasks above and beyond my position. I’ve also taken on the role of site manager.”

Farmer was stood down from crane duties on August 1, 2022, and did not return to work again.

“And it’s clear you don’t want to come back. Thank you for your contribution and good luck in the future,” Wilcox said in his last text message to the crane operator, two days later.

Farmer sought a reimbursement of 13 weeks’ lost wages, and compensation for hurt and humiliation for his unjustified disadvantage and unjustified dismissal from Tas Marine.

He also claimed holiday pay, payment for a four-week notice period, and sought a penalty award for a breach of duties of good faith, and a failure to provide an employment agreement together with costs. The total amount Farmer sought was more than $57,000.

The ERA said in its determination on August 30, 2023, that Farmer was unjustifiably dismissed, and was and entitled to at least some of the money he sought.

“I weigh that Mr Wilcox is based in Australia and did not have resources available such as human resource or legal advice but there was no process at all,” the determination said.

“Mr Wilcox dismissed out of hand any concerns about Mr Farmer being stood down from crane duties.”

The ERA was, however, not satisfied that Farmer was unjustifiably disadvantaged in his employment.

When assessing what amounts should be paid out, the ERA said Farmer was without a job until January 2023 after leaving Tas Marine, and found it hard to find other work in the Picton and Blenheim area.

“I accept that he attempted to mitigate his loss of wages. I have weighed that he became depressed after the loss of his job which was supported by a medical certificate.”

The ERA ordered Tas Marine to pay Farmer $23,400 for lost wages, $22,000 of compensation, $3,600 for payment of two weeks’ notice in the employment agreement and $2,420 of holiday pay.