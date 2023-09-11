Person arrested after alleged assault in pub car park

Police have responded to an alleged assault in a pub car park. (File photo)

A person has been arrested after an alleged assault in a pub car park in Marlborough left another person injured.

Police were called to an alleged assault in the car park of the Woodbourne Tavern in Renwick, about 6.45pm on Saturday.

One person was taken into custody, and another transported to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim, in a moderate condition, a police spokesperson said.

A 67-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to injure/reckless disregard using a weapon, and is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court on September 25.

The tavern owner, who asked not to be named, said CCTV footage had been provided to the police..

People at the tavern for a fundraising quiz, and watching the Warriors’ game, didn't know what had happened until police cars pulled up outside, she said.

The tavern owner had asked the police to trespass one of those involved, she said.