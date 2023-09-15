Kaikōura candidates tackle Grey Power's top issues

Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

Marlborough seniors have quizzed their Kaikōura electorate candidates on the cost of living, healthcare and housing.

National’s Stuart Smith, Labour’s Emma Dewhirst, and New Zealand First’s Jamie Arbuckle fielded questions on the issues at a Grey Power candidates’ event at the Picton RSA on Thursday evening, one of three held by the advocacy organisation in Marlborough this week.

Dewhirst, who introduced herself as having “cabinet potential” that could be useful for Marlborough, said Labour had the cost of living front-of-mind. Things were tough but improving, she said.

But Smith, the current MP, who presented as an old hand with his three portfolios, said he saw living costs as out of control, due to wasteful spending by the Government which was now in a lot of debt.

Arbuckle, who said his party looked after seniors so voting NZ First was like “buying insurance”, said New Zealand First would remove GST from fruit, vegetables, meat and fish, and would annually adjust tax brackets based on the Consumer Price Index.

On housing, Arbuckle, a Blenheim ward councillor at the Marlborough District Council, spoke of his pride at the progress made in providing seniors’ housing, through the council and Government working together.

A $100 million fund established by Labour had helped to pay for 36 new senior units in Blenheim, at no cost to the ratepayer, to be rented at 70% to 80% of the market rate.

This could also be done in Picton, if suitable land was found.

Smith said it should be easier to evict unruly tenants, and claimed Labour had demolished about 4700 state homes. Dewhirst countered the demolished homes were unsuitable and had been replaced with new builds, and easier evictions would make more people homeless.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Kaikōura electorate candidates, from left, National’s Stuart Smith, Labour’s Emma Dewhirst, and New Zealand First’s Jamie Arbuckle, at a PSA debate in August. They have got together again for a Grey Power debate in Picton.

Equity of access to health was a hot topic, with Smith criticising “backroom bureaucracy” costs such as creating setting up a separate Māori Health Authority rather than a single health system. Arbuckle also disapproved of this.

Dewhirst said she was proud that the Labour Government prioritised looking after people during Covid ahead of balancing books.

The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill was addressing inequities, and ending the postcode lottery, she said. The Rural Health Strategy, for example, would improve access to health across much of Marlborough.

Asked about a capital gains tax, Dewhirst said now was “not the time to shake up the economy”. Arbuckle said he preferred to target tax avoidance.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Emma Dewhirst, representing Labour, believes she has “cabinet potential” that could benefit Marlborough.

A suggestion that people with electric vehicles start paying road user charges went down well with Smith, who said National had introduced the exemption when there were only about six in the country. The target of 2% of the country’s cars had been reached, so the incentive should go in March, as planned.

Dewhirst said she supported anything that decarbonised transport, and Arbuckle thought anyone using roads should pay.

An objection to New Zealand’s name being changed to Aotearoa drew cheers but also sighs from the audience. Smith favoured putting it to a referendum, while Dewhirst said she felt the embracing of the national anthem in both Māori and English at the Rugby World Cup showed attitudes did change.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Councillor and New Zealand First candidate Jamie Arbuckle, left, with party leader Winston Peters, at the ASB Theatre Marlborough earlier this month.

Arbuckle said Waka Kotahi should go back to being the Land Transport Authority.

“More like Waka Go Slower", quipped Smith.

There was some jousting around what Dewhirst described as “the robbing of the Emissions Trading Scheme”. Payments that National wanted to redirect to cover tax cuts was intended for investment in reducing emissions, she said. The next tranche could cut methane emissions by 50%.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Kaikōura MP, National’s Stuart Smith at a Marlborough Youth Council event on Wednesday.

Asked what could be done about children not attending school, Arbuckle said the buck stopped with parents but how to reflect this in policy was a challenge.

“Start by understanding what’s driving the trend,” Dewhirst suggested. For example, a Pacific community mentor told her that a child in a family where the parents were working different 12-hour shifts was expected to get her siblings to school.

“You can’t blame the children,” said Smith.

The Marlborough Express and Marlborough Chamber of Commerce are hosting the Big Debate at 7pm on Wednesday, September 27 at the Marlborough Girls’ College hall. If you have a question for the candidates, email ian.allen@stuff.co.nz.