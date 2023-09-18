Metlifecare to buy Blenheim's Springlands Lifestyle Village

Springlands Lifestyle Village is to be sold, subject to required approval.

Metlifecare has signed a sale and purchase agreement to buy Springlands Lifestyle Village in Blenheim.

The change in ownership requires approval from the Ministry of Health, Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand and an independent statutory supervisor representing village residents’ interests.

Earl Gasparich, chief executive of Metlifecare, said the company was working with the village’s managing director Chris Thornley towards a well-managed transition for the village’s 170 residents and 70 employees.

Metlifecare owned 20 retirement villages in Auckland and 16 throughout the North Island.

Gasparich said the purchase would strengthen the company’s presence in the South Island, where it bought two Christchurch villages last year, and owned a development site in Wānaka that was expected to open in 2025.

Thornley said developing Springlands Lifestyle Village over the past 15 years had been a labour of love for all involved. The complex was being expanded with more units being built.

“We are heartened by Metlifecare’s unwavering commitment to cherish our residents, their families and not least our exceptional staff,” Thornley said.