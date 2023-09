A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to a threat in Blenheim. (File photo)

A building on Blenheim’s Taylor Pass Rd has been evacuated on Monday after reports of a threat.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a threat to a building in Witherlea about 10:40am.

Police located and took into custody a 38-year-old man in relation to the incident, they said.

They said the threat was not credible and nothing of concern was located.

“Cordons have been stood down and charges are being considered.”