Wairau Hospital mental health unit evacuated after bomb threat in Blenheim

A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to a bomb threat in Blenheim. (File photo)

A mental health unit at Wairau Hospital in Blenheim has been evacuated after reports of a bomb threat.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a threat to the building on Taylor Pass Rd about 10:40am on Monday.

Police located and took into custody a 38-year-old man in relation to the incident, they said.

They said the threat was not credible and nothing of concern was located.

“Cordons have been stood down and charges are being considered.”

Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough interim hospital and specialist services lead Lexie O’Shea said police were called due to a security alert and the unit evacuated to ensure patient safety.

“The incident was investigated and patients were able to return to the unit shortly after. There were no injuries,” she said.

Hospice Marlborough chief executive Carole Crawford said the hospice, next to the hospital, went into lockdown as a safety procedure.

“We made sure the staff knew that if there was an explosion the glass would have reached us,” she said.

The hospice was quite far away, Crawford said, but since it was a bomb threat one could never be too cautious.

She said the people evacuated stood in the car park for a short time until given the all-clear.