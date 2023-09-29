Locals lead beach clean-up and litter survey at Rarangi

Marlborough locals have organised a beach clean-up at Rarangi Beach and the surrounding area. (File photo)

Rarangi beach will be getting a bit of a spruce-up on Saturday as volunteers gather to do a beach clean-up and litter survey of the coastline.

Volunteers will meet at 10am at the Monkey Bar car park, which will work as a base for the day.

The idea came from the work done by local Brian Wells who had been keeping a vigilant eye on the area and had collected “several” rubbish bags over recent months.

“I discussed the idea of a community beach clean-up with locals RaNae Niven from Arōa Communications and Rowan Hindmarsh from the Department of Conservation online and that’s how it all got started,” Wells said.

The clean-up was sponsored by Litter Intelligence, a programme collecting data on litter and providing insights to the Department of Conservation (DOC), and was led by Kiwi charity Sustainable Coastlines.

Litter Intelligence engagement facilitator Ōtautahi Christchurch, Brair Inwood, said they were “stoked” to be a part of this event.

The last survey done at the site was September 2022 and Inwood said they tried to monitor these sites every three months, targeting the seasonal change.

“It’ll be really interesting to see what’s appearing on our coastlines now,” Inwood said.

Recently, the main things that Litter Intelligence had seen come up on coastlines around New Zealand were “a few more vapes” and “cigarette butts” with the most common find being unidentifiable and hard plastic fragments.

Niven said the first people to sign up for the clean-up were her whānau.

Supplied/Supplied Litter Intelligence engagement facilitator for Ōtautahi Christchurch, Briar Inwood, said it will be interesting to see what turns up at the clean-up.

“We thought it would be a neat opportunity to introduce our tamariki to conservation and learn about data collection,” Niven said.

The area had a lot of meaning to Niven and her family, as it did for a lot of other people, and she said they were “very connected” to the place through their “childhood memories, whakapapa”.

Niven said on the day they would be thinking of Zoe Luffman, who had been organising beach clean-ups since she was 10, and all the conservation work she did for the community.

They had some “great spot prizes” to give away on Saturday.

“We are grateful that the community are coming together to help.”

Caroline Cornelius, community ranger for the Department of Conservation (DOC) said they were “thrilled” to have the support of VinePower staff who had 20 volunteers lending a hand on the day.

Cornelius advised people to bring their keep cups and enjoy a hot drink from the coffee cart provided. DOC were also putting on a barbecue lunch.

Anyone who wished to join the clean-up could register online at sustainablecoastlines.org.