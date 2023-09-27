Destination Marlborough board resigns amid employment dispute

The chairperson and board of Destination Marlborough have “collectively resigned” over an employment dispute.

The Marlborough District Council will appoint council trustees to the region’s visitor promotion and management agency, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was surprised to learn the board had “collectively resigned” due to a dispute with the Employment Relations Authority.

“While this is a disappointing state of affairs, council will appoint two council trustees to the board to ensure the organisation can keep running effectively,” Taylor said.

As the employment dispute was with the ERA, Taylor said it would be “inappropriate” for the council to comment on the proceedings.

Destination Marlborough announced last week that general manager Bruce Moffat had left the organisation. Stuff understands Moffat’s contract was terminated. Moffat started at Destination Marlborough on January 30.

Tracey Green was appointed as interim general manager.

Taylor on Wednesday said Green had the full support of the council and the 16 members of staff at Destination Marlborough. She was an experienced tourism consultant, Taylor said.

Taylor said she wanted to assure Marlborough’s visitor, event and hospitality sector that the council was “actively” addressing the situation to ensure Destination Marlborough was set up for “future success”.

The council allocated $1.15m in funding to Destination Marlborough in 2022/23. It also received other financial contributions, including significant sales through its i-Site booking business.

“Council funds Destination Marlborough and values it highly,” Taylor said. “Over the years it has done an excellent job promoting Marlborough on the national and international stages, attracting visitors and business events here and managing our i-Site visitor information offices.

“Destination Marlborough also helped steer Marlborough through the impacts of the Kaikōura earthquake and Covid-19 pandemic, when our tourism and hospitality businesses suffered considerably.”

Domestic visitor spending was up 11% on the previous year, for the year ending in March 2022.

Destination Marlborough board member Rob Burn said they understood employment disputes could drag “on and on” and, while they had followed legal advice, the “collective will wasn’t there” to deal with it.

Burn, who had been on the board since 2017, said they were essentially volunteers with busy lives, who did it for the “greater glory of the province”.

He said the board was a “really effective team”, but maybe a “fresh approach” would be good for the council and the region.

Burn said councillors were disappointed they didn’t get more of a “heads-up”, and he appreciated that, but the “collective decision was made” to resign.

The region had a huge summer ahead, and tourism was going to “save our bacon” in terms of “cranking up the economy”, he said.