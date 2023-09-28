Homeless man's South Island 'odyssey' lands him in court

Jessiye Brown got in trouble with the police three times in central Picton. (File photo)

A homeless man has avoided a short prison stint for a string of offences, allowing him to keep the car he has been living in.

Jessiye Gabriel Brown, 60, was in Picton on the morning of March 21, sitting outside a backpackers’, when he got into an argument with a woman about money that Brown believed he was owed, a police summary of facts said.

He had been travelling the country with the woman in her van, the summary said.

The woman grabbed Brown’s bag that he had swung over his shoulder. Brown then stood up and punched the victim in the mouth.

When questioned by police, Brown admitted hitting the victim, but said he did not purposely punch her, and had “forced her away with an open hand on the chin”. She owed him money and was threatening and intimidating him, he said.

On April 7, Brown was caught shoplifting two bottles of wine from Four Square Picton, valued at $29.98.

Brown told the police he had stolen the bottles of wine because he was “an alcoholic and had no money to pay for them”.

On April 19, Brown was trespassed from Cortados Restaurant and Bar in Picton after he was seen annoying customers and walking in and out of the bar in an intoxicated state.

After being trespassed, Brown returned to the bar about two hours later, where he sat outside and began drinking his own alcohol. Police were called and Brown was arrested.

On July 16, Brown was seen with an associate at a bus stop in central Dunedin holding what appeared to be a firearm.

Police arrived a short time later and detained Brown and his associate. The summary of facts said Brown was actively resistant and uncooperative with police.

Police found a black plastic toy BB gun in Brown’s jacket pocket.

STUFF/TOP SHELF Six was homeless for many years. She documents the stories of Karangahape Road's “streeties” for her community newspaper K Rd Chronicle.

Brown told police he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong. He said he didn’t aim the BB gun at any people or cars, he just shot at seagulls and the wall of the bus stop.

He appeared before Judge Arthur Tompkins at Blenheim District Court on Monday for sentencing on two counts of shoplifting under $500, wilful trespass, unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm and common assault.

His lawyer Philip Watson handed Judge Tompkins a letter handwritten by Brown, that the judge described as Brown’s “five-page handwritten account of an odyssey around the South Island”.

Watson said his client had left a gang in 1996 and “was no stranger to the system”.

Brown had a “shocking history and predominantly lived on the streets”.

However he had been gifted a car by friends in the Christian community which, in effect, gave him a roof over his head, Watson said.

“I would suggest intensive supervision, as a term in prison, would mean he'd have to sell his car and all his worldly possessions are in there,” he said.

Judge Arthur Tompkins agreed and sentenced Brown to 12 months’ intensive supervisio,n and ordered him to pay $29.98 to Four Square Picton for the stolen wine.

Brown was convicted and discharged for possession of an imitation firearm.