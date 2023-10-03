Harmony restored at theatre following out-of-tune piano dispute

The people behind Marlborough’s ASB Theatre are no longer looking for an apology after an orchestra committee distanced itself from comments made by their musical director, who has since resigned.

Harmony has been restored at Marlborough’s main theatre following a dispute over an out-of-tune piano.

Elgee Leung publicly criticised the Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust, which runs the ASB Theatre, when he discovered the out-of-tune Steinway the night before a concert in August. Leung was musical director for the Marlborough Civic Orchestra. He resigned a month after the concert.

Leung accused the trust and theatre staff of neglecting the piano, which was donated to the theatre in 2016. It was last year valued at $116,000.

He also claimed he had the backing of orchestra members, but the committee had since distanced itself from his comments.

The dispute resulted in the Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust requesting an apology from the orchestra committee that made clear they did not endorse Leung’s views.

The trust suggested to the orchestra their future use of the theatre could be reviewed if they did not apologise.

Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust deputy chairperson Peter Mark said the trust wanted it out in the open that the orchestra did not endorse Leung’s comments, which Mark felt “stepped over the mark”.

But the trust had a really positive meeting with the orchestra committee last week, where they “broke bread” and had cake, and everyone came away happy.

“Really positive stuff came out of it, and we’re enjoying having them at the theatre.”

At that meeting, it became clear Leung was not speaking on behalf of the orchestra, Mark said, so the trust no longer wanted an apology.

Leung on Tuesday said he felt the trust should be making an apology, and was disappointed the orchestra committee didn’t have his back.

The trust and the Marlborough Civic Orchestra were planning to publish a joint statement, showing they were committed to working together for a bright future for the arts in Marlborough.

Mark said they agreed the piano needed to be used more, and they talked about Marlborough’s youth getting more sessions with it. The piano had not been used much in the past couple of years due to Covid.

Philip Gibbison, chairperson of the orchestra committee, confirmed they did not endorse Leung’s comments.

Gibbison said the trust acknowledged there was room for improvement in regard to the Steinway, but said members wanted to work collectively and constructively with the trust to move forward.

“We are happy with where we are at with the trust,” Gibbison said. “There is no issue. This is done and dusted.”

Piano soloist Andrew Atkins, who performed Rachmaninov at the Passionato concert in August, reminded everyone the piano was an “instrument, not an art-piece” that needed frequent playing.

Atkins said a tuner got the piano to a state where he was happy to play, but it still had a “sluggishness” about it.

Gibbison said the orchestra was rehearsing for its Summertime performance at the ASB Theatre on November 4, conducted by Jason Balla, who was returning after conducting last year’s November concert.

Reporter Penny Wardle is a member of the Marlborough Civic Orchestra.