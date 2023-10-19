Marlborough boxing students selected for national development squad

Israel Reece, left, and Nyala Stevenson have been chosen to join Boxing New Zealand’s development squad.

Two young Marlborough boxers have been selected to train with New Zealand’s best after being picked for the Boxing New Zealand Development Squad.

Nyala Stevenson, 14, and Israel Reece, 13, from Arapawa Boxing Club have been selected for the squad and already have one training session under their belts.

Picton boxing coach Glen Cotton said it must have been nearly 30 years since he was in the development squad himself, and now two of his students had made the cut.

They were chosen for their performances in competitions this year, Cotton said.

For Stevenson, even though she initially lost at the New Zealand championships in July, in a recent rematch at Smiling Tigers in Christchurch, Nyala beat the current champion in just three rounds.

“It was really cool,” Cotton said.

The 14-year-old was only in her first year of competitions and was beating girls that had been training and fighting for a “very long time”, Cotton said.

It was pretty exciting to be picked for the squad, Nyala said, and it set her up for a future in boxing.

There had been two trainings so far and Nyala said she had found them hard, but not as hard as she thought.

“You’re expecting them to be, like, pretty full on, but I think it’s because it’s like, kids, though, so they don’t want to scare them away,” Nyala said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Coach Glen Cotton says boxing is a very physical sport and even at a novice level, requires a high level of fitness.

Israel, at the first development squad training camp, had a box-off with the number one and two ranked boxers in New Zealand, followed by up to seven sessions of training after their fights.

Sparring with the best cadets in the country, and at the beach, was a highlight of his first training camp, he said.

It was Israel’s first year in competitions as well, and he said it felt “good” to have been selected for the squad.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Nyala Stevenson warms up with coach Glen Cotton.

“I have only been competing for a few months, and it’s a good opportunity.”

Israel said he was enjoying the experience as it helped him to improve and there were “great” coaches and squad members helping him out.

Israel was the definition of cool, calm and collected before a fight, Cotton said.

The determination the boxers showed for the sport was “pretty impressive”, Cotton said.

“You always get the ones, they’re always just a little bit more hungry, a little bit more determined... Boxing is a very physical sport and just to compete at a novice/ amateur level you have to be at the top, you have to be extremely fit.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Israel Reece, right, says there are great coaches and squad members helping him out in the development squad.

Nyala and Israel were training up to three times a day, and their commitment was better than adult boxers, Cotton said.

Their next training camp was in the Kapiti Coast in November.

The club was also holding a fundraising dinner to raise money for new skipping ropes and boxing gloves on Friday. Tickets were available through the Arapawa Boxing Club Facebook page.