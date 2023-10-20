The former Tuvalu government secretary running a cleaning company in Blenheim

Paani Laupepa is an advocate for "hope-seekers", or illegal immigrants, and supports Recognised Seasonal Employer workers from Kiribati and Tuvalu, in Blenheim.

Paani Laupepa was once Tuvalu assistant secretary for the environment and foreign affairs. Today he owns a cleaning company in Blenheim.

Laupepa remains passionate about the three coral islands and six atolls of Tuvalu, expected to be one of the first countries lost to climate change. He also advocates for illegal immigrants, or “hope seekers”, in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Life has been eventful for Laupepa, since at 12-years-old his family joined an exodus from Kiribati capital Tarawa for their Tuvalu home in 1978. This was after a United Nations-supervised referendum on separating the Gilbert Islands (now Kiribati) and the Ellice Islands (now Tuvalu) ended with a 93% vote in favour.

Attracted by job and educational opportunities, many Tuvalu people had earlier settled in Kiribati and married locals. Tuvalu leaders, worried that their culture would be absorbed, requested the 1974 referendum, Laupepa said.

British colonisers brought the two island groups together for administrative convenience. This was despite Ellice Islanders being Polynesian and Gilbert Islanders, Micronesian.

Laupepa’s father was a doctor, so his family had an income but for many, returning to Tuvalu meant a subsistence lifestyle on the land. A civil service was started from scratch, a Barclays bank built to facilitate international transactions, and a profitable philatelic bureau sold Tuvalu stamps to collectors.

On his first day at Tuvalu’s sole high school, Laupepa – who had hoped to study medicine – was devastated to find only arts subjects were offered. Despite living locally, he boarded with the other students. Those from other islands and atolls were assigned guardians/fatama in the village who cared for them like sons and daughters.

Students were often hungry, he recalled, and at night he snuck some home for a feed.

Laupepa remains bitter at Tuvalu’s poverty, blaming it on the refusal of “British boffins in Whitehall” to share a Revenue Equalisation fund holding spoils of phosphate mining on Banaba Island in Kiribati, where many Tuvaluans worked. Since 2021, the fund has grown from about $NZ17 million to $NZ1.56 billion.

Also, the Phoenix Islands were included in Kiribati territory, despite Tuvalu being much closer. All Tuvalu received was a second-hand ship.

Studying economics and management at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji led to jobs in Tuvalu with Save the Children, the Development Bank, then the Tuvalu Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Energy.

With the adoption of the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, the world recognised Tuvalu as one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change. Sea levels were rising and cyclones more frequent and severe. Food security was also a problem, with seawater intruding into pits especially dug for planting crops so their roots could reach underground freshwater.

Official roles for Laupepa included hosting documentary film crews from around the world.

“Tuvalu became the canary in the coal mine. All this interest gave us hope.”

However, people – especially those in their 20s to 40s – were now fleeing Tuvalu for New Zealand. Laupepa left in 2007, to study for a postgraduate degree in Auckland. Instead of returning home, he and his family became “hope-seekers”.

“I was scammed several times by unscrupulous employers in demolition, landscaping, cleaning and cooking,” Laupepa said. “They’d deduct tax and never pay it to the government, or provide work for two weeks, then on the third say they couldn’t pay and bring in a new crew.”

There were more than 14,000 hope-seekers in Aotearoa, with 400 to 600 from Tuvalu, Laupepa said.

“These people contribute about $200 million to the economy each year – working, paying rent, for utilities, GST, fuel levies, ACC, have IRD numbers and pay tax and donate to charities. Yet they are often seen as lawbreakers who should be sent back to their countries of origin.”

Today, Laupepa’s focus was building his cleaning business which employed six people. He expected this to grow to 14 next year. He also liaised between Tuvalu and Kiribati Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) contractors and staff, bridging language and cultural gaps.

Marlborough was home to five Tuvalu families, and 50 Tuvalu RSE workers would be living in the region by the end of this year, Laupepa said.